Blues Veteran Buddy Reed Announces New Single Everything

Everything, Buddy Reed's New Single

Buddy Reed, whose career spans six decades, returns with "Everything" a new single Everything is a compact, unpretentious piece of American roots music.

ARCATA, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A warm, roots-driven performance from Buddy Reed & The Rip It Ups pairs lived-in vocals, understated musicianship and an enduring belief in what matters most.

November 2026 - Buddy Reed, the veteran bluesman whose career spans six decades, returns with“Everything,” a new single from Buddy Reed & The Rip It Ups, scheduled for release on November 10, 2026.

At just over three minutes,“Everything” is a compact, unpretentious piece of American roots music. The recording sits comfortably at the intersection of blues, roots rock and old-school rhythm & blues, favoring feel, character and human performance over excessive production.

Reed's vocal is the center of the record. Weathered and conversational, it carries the kind of credibility that cannot easily be manufactured in a studio. Rather than pushing the performance, he allows the song to breathe, while The Rip It Ups provide an economical backdrop built around guitar, rhythm and groove.

There is an appealing looseness to the recording. The instruments sound like musicians playing together rather than individual parts assembled for perfection, giving“Everything” the atmosphere of a band captured in its natural environment. Guitar remains an important part of Reed's musical vocabulary, but the playing serves the song rather than competing with it.

Lyrically and emotionally,“Everything” is a song about perspective-the people, experiences and simple truths that acquire greater meaning as the years pass. Its strength lies in its lack of pretense. Reed does not attempt to sound younger or chase a contemporary blues trend; instead, the recording draws its personality from experience, restraint and an obvious affection for the music he has spent a lifetime playing.

That approach feels particularly appropriate at this stage of Reed's career. After more than 60 years of making music, a title such as“Everything” inevitably carries additional weight. The song can be heard not simply as another release, but as the work of a musician looking at life through the perspective that only time can provide.

The result is neither a museum piece nor an exercise in nostalgia.“Everything” sounds rooted in an earlier tradition while remaining very much a present-day Buddy Reed recording: direct, warm, imperfect in the right ways, and driven by the belief that blues is ultimately about communicating something real.

For journalists discovering Reed for the first time, the single offers an accessible introduction to an artist shaped by decades of live performance and traditional American roots music. For longtime listeners, it is another chapter in a career built not around reinvention for its own sake, but around persistence, authenticity and an enduring relationship with the blues.

Buddy Reed & The Rip It Ups'“Everything” will be released November 10, 2026.

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For interviews with Buddy Reed, advance review copies, radio consideration, photographs, biography materials or additional press information, contact:

LaHooty Records

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ABOUT BUDDY REED

Buddy Reed is a veteran American blues guitarist, singer and bandleader whose musical life stretches across approximately six decades. With The Rip It Ups, Reed continues to work within the traditions that shaped him-blues, rhythm & blues, roots music and rock 'n' roll-while retaining the immediacy and personality of a working musician rather than treating those traditions as artifacts of the past.

With“Everything,” Reed demonstrates something increasingly rare: music does not have to be complicated to carry weight. Sometimes a voice, a guitar, a band and a lifetime behind them are enough.

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Blues Veteran Buddy Reed Announces New Single "Everything" News Provided By LaHooty November 10, 2026, 00:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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