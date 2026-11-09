TTD Stock Spikes After Hours On Q3 Earnings Beat, Then Retreats On Management's Cautious Tone



Q3 revenue of $736 million was essentially flat year over year but far above the roughly $651 million analyst consensus and management's own prior floor of at least $650 million.

For the fourth quarter, management guided to at least $755 million in revenue and at least $280 million in adjusted core profit, both above Street estimates. CFO indicated the company is not expecting the normal seasonal uplift from the third to the fourth quarter, citing a still-challenging market and pressure on some large advertisers.

Shares of The Trade Desk (TTD) jumped as much as 26% in after-hours trading on Monday after the advertising tech company reported third-quarter results that substantially exceeded its own lowered expectations and issued stronger-than-anticipated guidance for the current quarter.

Revenue of $736 million was essentially flat year over year but far above the roughly $651 million analyst consensus and management's own prior floor of at least $650 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share reached $0.33, well ahead of the $0.25 consensus, while adjusted core profit came in at $266 million. The company also raised its share-repurchase authorization by $731 million, bringing total remaining capacity to $1 billion.

However, the shares pared most of their gains following the initial pop and traded merely 4% higher at the time of writing.

TTD 'Below Level Of Growth We Expect From Ourselves,' Says CEO

Co-founder and CEO Jeff Green said the quarter“represented meaningful progress, with results well ahead of our expectations entering the quarter,” even as he acknowledged the company remains“below the level of growth we expect from ourselves.”

Customer retention stayed above 95% in Q3, consistent with the company's long-term track record. For the fourth quarter, management guided to at least $755 million in revenue and at least $280 million in adjusted core profit, both above Street estimates. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $692 million and adjusted core profit of $197 million for the quarter.

CFO Nate Olmstead said political advertising contributed a mid-single-digit percentage of third-quarter revenue and is expected to be slightly higher in the fourth quarter; the company also recorded a roughly three-percentage-point benefit to revenue from a strategic partner in Q3, which it does not expect to recur.

The Trade Desk is an independent demand-side platform that enables advertisers and agencies to buy and measure digital advertising across the open internet. In recent months, the company has focused on accelerating its technology roadmap amid slower growth. In late August, it released Kokai Zuma, an update to its core Kokai platform that added agentic AI capabilities, a redesigned interface, improved forecasting, and simpler measurement tools aimed at faster campaign execution. In early November, co-founder and former CTO Dave Pickles returned to lead a new CTO Council with a mandate to guide engineering priorities around agentic AI and advanced advertising workflows. Last month, the company also expanded its Netflix integration for first- and third-party data targeting.

The company also laid off roughly 15% of its workforce in early September to reduce headcount after the company's second-quarter earnings fell below its own internal forecast. Olmstead said those actions are expected to generate more than $100 million in gross savings in 2027. The CFO, however, also indicated the company is not expecting the normal seasonal uplift from the third to the fourth quarter, citing a still-challenging market and pressure on some large advertisers, while pointing to 2027 for more meaningful expense moderation and operating leverage following the restructuring.

How Did TTD Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TTD stock jumped from 'neutral' to 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from 'high' to 'extremely high' levels.

Stocktwits users expressed mixed opinions on the earnings.

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TTD stock has dropped 61% year-to-date.

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