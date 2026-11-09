Pune, Vadodara May Get Billion-Dollar IPL Franchises
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India's flagship cricket competition, the Indian Premier League (IPL), could soon have more teams vying for the trophy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which runs the league, is looking to add at least two teams from the 2028 media rights cycle, with Vadodara and Pune among the cities in the fray, according to two people familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified as the deliberations are private.
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