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Prolastin, Prolastin-C Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Prolastin and Prolastin-C Market Forecast Report with Segment Analysis and Strategic Industry Insights

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LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The Prolastin and Prolastin-C market is evolving steadily, driven by advancements in treatment options for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and increasing awareness of respiratory health. Understanding the factors behind its growth, along with regional trends and ongoing research efforts, offers valuable insight into the future of this specialized therapeutic market.

Market Size and Growth Expectations for Prolastin and Prolastin-C

The historical expansion of the Prolastin and Prolastin-C market is largely due to regulatory approvals for treating alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, proven clinical effectiveness in lung protection, adoption by pulmonology specialists, limited alternative therapies, and the availability of plasma-derived proteins. Looking ahead, the market is set to grow further, supported by improvements in genetic screening rates, rising awareness about alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, the development of specialty care centers, an increasing burden of respiratory diseases, and better adherence to long-term therapies. Key trends shaping the forecast period include wider use of alpha-1 replacement therapies, the broadening of long-term lung protection treatments, increased diagnosis of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, growing use of hospital-based augmentation therapy, and a stronger focus on preventing disease progression.

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Understanding Prolastin and Prolastin-C's Role in Treatment

Prolastin is a purified form of human alpha-1 antitrypsin protein replacement therapy used to manage alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Prolastin-C, a related formulation, aims to slow the progression of lung disease in patients suffering from this deficiency. Both therapies work by decreasing the risk of lung damage and associated complications for individuals affected by the genetic disorder.

Rising Respiratory Infections as a Growth Factor in the Prolastin, Prolastin-C Market

One of the key drivers boosting the Prolastin and Prolastin-C market is the increasing prevalence of respiratory infections. These infections impact the respiratory system-including the nose, throat, airways, and lungs-and are caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, or other microorganisms. Factors contributing to this rise include new viral strains, seasonal variations, weakened immune responses, pollution, and greater human movement. By replenishing the deficient alpha-1 antitrypsin protein, Prolastin and Prolastin-C therapies help lower lung inflammation, protect lung tissue from protease-related damage, and enhance lung function in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-linked chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

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Evidence of Respiratory Infection Impact from Australia's Asthma Data

For example, in October 2024, the National Asthma Council in Australia reported 474 asthma-related deaths in 2023, nearly identical to the 473 deaths recorded in 2022. This data reflects a steady trend in asthma mortality, highlighting the ongoing challenge of respiratory diseases in the region. Such persistent respiratory health issues underscore the increasing need for effective therapies like Prolastin and Prolastin-C, thereby driving market growth.

Growing Investment in Research and Development Fuels Prolastin-C Market Expansion

Another important growth factor for the Prolastin and Prolastin-C market is the rising expenditure in research and development (R&D). R&D encompasses organized efforts by companies and institutions to innovate, develop new products, and improve existing therapies. Increased spending on R&D is driven by the demand for technological advancements and novel treatments in a competitive healthcare environment. This increased investment supports advanced clinical trials, improves therapeutic efficacy, and accelerates development of enhanced formulations or dosage options to optimize patient outcomes.

Statistical Evidence of Rising R&D Expenditure in the US

For instance, according to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics (NCSES), U.S. R&D spending increased from $892 billion in 2022 to $940 billion in 2023, an uplift of $48 billion. This surge exemplifies the broader global trend of heightened research investment, which is instrumental in driving advancements in the Prolastin and Prolastin-C market.

Regional Market Shares in the Prolastin, Prolastin-C Industry

In terms of geography, North America held the largest market share for Prolastin and Prolastin-C in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report encompasses key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market dynamics.

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Prolastin and Prolastin-C Market Forecast Report with Segment Analysis and Strategic Industry Insights News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 10, 2026, 00:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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