MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new agency helps plastic surgeons and med spas win more patients through data-driven SEO, paid ads, and visibility in AI search tools like ChatGPT.

SAN MARCOS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sculpted Search (sculptedsearch), a digital marketing agency built exclusively for plastic surgeons and medical spas, today announced its official launch. Led by CEO Artemis Peacocke and backed by an established digital marketing conglomerate, Sculpted Search gives aesthetic and reconstructive practices access to the same enterprise-level search, advertising, and reputation tools used by large national brands.

Plastic surgery and medical aesthetics are among the most competitive categories in local search. Prospective patients research procedures for weeks or months, compare surgeons online, read reviews, and increasingly ask AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity for recommendations. Many practices still rely on generalist agencies that treat a board-certified surgeon the same as a restaurant or a plumber. Sculpted Search was created to close that gap.

"Patients choosing a surgeon are making one of the most personal decisions of their lives, and they do their homework," said Artemis Peacocke, CEO of Sculpted Search. "Our job is to make sure that when they search, whether on Google or in an AI tool, they find our clients first and see a practice they can trust. We built Sculpted Search around one industry so we could do that better than anyone."

Services Built for Aesthetic Medicine

Sculpted Search organizes its services around the distinct needs of three types of practices: aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and medical spas. Core offerings include:

. Search engine optimization (SEO): Data-driven content and digital PR that earn media coverage and lift practice websites in both traditional search results and AI-generated answers.

. Paid advertising: Google Ads and paid social campaigns designed to attract high-intent patients for specific procedures and treatments.

. AI search visibility: Strategies that help practices appear when patients ask AI assistants for surgeon and med spa recommendations.

. Reputation management: Ongoing monitoring of reviews and online sentiment, the factor patients weigh most heavily before booking a consultation.

Every client receives access to a live analytics dashboard that tracks rankings, traffic, leads, and campaign performance in one place. The dashboard also includes a built-in reputation management tracker, a feature Sculpted Search believes no other marketing agency in the plastic surgery space currently offers.

Enterprise Resources, Specialist Focus

While Sculpted Search operates as an independent brand dedicated to aesthetic medicine, its backing from an established digital marketing conglomerate gives it the infrastructure, technology, and fulfillment capacity of a much larger firm. Clients benefit from a specialist team that understands the industry, supported by proven systems that have delivered results across hundreds of campaigns.

"Practices shouldn't have to choose between an agency that understands their world and one with real resources behind it," Peacocke added. "With Sculpted Search, they get both."

Sculpted Search is now accepting new clients nationwide. Plastic surgeons and med spa owners can learn more or schedule a consultation at sculptedsearch.

About Sculpted Search

Sculpted Search is a digital marketing agency dedicated exclusively to plastic surgeons and medical spas. Led by CEO Artemis Peacocke, the company provides SEO, paid advertising, AI search visibility, and reputation management for aesthetic, reconstructive, and med spa practices. Sculpted Search is backed by an established digital marketing conglomerate. Learn more at sculptedsearch.

Nick Rickter

Lion Rank

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Sculpted Search Launches to Bring Data-Driven Digital Marketing to Plastic Surgeons and Med Spas News Provided By Nick Rickter, Lion Rank November 10, 2026, 00:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



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