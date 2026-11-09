Mumbai Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Wadala RTO Leaves Five People Injured

Multi-Vehicle Collision Near Wadala RTO

Five people and a pet dog were injured following a multi-vehicle collision involving two public transport buses and cars near the Wadala Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Mumbai, a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) official said.

According to the BEST Public Relations Officer (PRO), the accident took place at the Bhakti Park traffic signal. A BEST bus operating on the route from Colaba Depot towards Gavangaon was halted at the red signal, with two passenger cars waiting stationary directly behind it.

Details of the Crash and Rescue Operations

At that moment, a wet-leased 'Chalo' operator bus approaching from behind rammed into the rear-most vehicle, triggering a chain-reaction collision. Under the severe impact of the crash, both cars were heavily mangled, with the leading car being pushed directly underneath the rear section of the stationary BEST bus.

Occupants travelling in the two damaged cars were trapped inside the mangled metal and sustained injuries. Upon receiving distress alerts, local police personnel rushed to the scene and pressed heavy-duty cranes into service to separate the crushed vehicles and clear the affected roadway for traffic.

A total of five people and a pet dog sustained injuries in the pile-up. Police teams extricated the victims and shifted them to the nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

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