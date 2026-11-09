Aberdeen Announces $1M Financing

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TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“ Aberdeen” or the“ Company”) (TSX: AAB) announced today that it intends to complete a best efforts non-brokered private placement financing of up to 20,000,000 units (each, a“ Unit”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the“ Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 for a period of 60 months from issuance.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur in late-November 2026. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including all approvals from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“ TSX”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors.

For further information, please contact:

Dev Shetty

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Aberdeen International Inc.

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Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the proposed use of proceeds, the anticipated closing date, and the size of the Offering. Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR+ at Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.