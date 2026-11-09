STYLE SERUM NAMES SERUM VIOLET ITS COLOUR OF 2027, CONNECTING FASHION's PAST WITH ITS CREATIVE FUTURE

Style Serum introduces Serum Violet as its Colour of 2027, with Lilac Glow adding a softer note to the expressive violet palette.

One palette, many textures: violet velvet, satin and wool meet delicate lilac accents in a study of colour and material.

From sculpted tailoring to flowing silhouettes, Serum Violet and Lilac Glow bring Style Serum's 2027 colour story into the wardrobe.

Deep violet and companion shade Lilac Glow offer a palette for expressive dressing, contemporary beauty and a closer look at how colour is made.

- Sukhvinder JabbalBANGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Style Serum, the independent publication covering fashion, beauty and textile manufacturing, today announced Serum Violet (HEX #6B3FA0) as its Colour of 2027. Rich, saturated and slightly blue-leaning, the shade brings together the visual drama of purple, its history of reinvention and its possibilities for contemporary design. It is accompanied by Lilac Glow (HEX #C3A6F0), a lighter shade that introduces softness and contrast to the palette.With the selection, Style Serum puts forward a creative direction for the year ahead: colour that invites individual expression while encouraging a deeper interest in the materials and processes behind what people wear. Serum Violet can anchor a statement look, bring depth to a collection or appear as a considered accent in an everyday wardrobe.“Serum Violet has presence. It can feel sumptuous in velvet, fluid and luminous in silk, or surprisingly easy to wear as a knit, a bag or a single accessory,” said Sukhvinder Jabbal, a Bengaluru-based fashion stylist and Fashion Editor at Style Serum.“What interests me is how much room it leaves for the person wearing it. You can build a dramatic look around it or introduce just a little colour into something familiar. Lilac Glow gives that same story a softer expression.”The choice draws on three connected themes: purple's place in fashion history, renewed interest in saturated violet on the runway and developments in the science of textile colouration. Together, they give Serum Violet a story that extends from creative inspiration to the choices made in design and manufacturing.Purple has long carried associations with status and rarity, exemplified by the historic prestige of Tyrian purple. Its story changed dramatically in 1856, when William Henry Perkin discovered mauveine, a pioneering synthetic dye that helped transform commercial colour production. The announcement comes in the 170th anniversary year of that discovery, offering a timely moment to consider how advances in colour can reshape fashion.That historical perspective meets a contemporary fashion signal. Saturated purple and violet appeared across Spring/Summer 2026 collections, including those of Balenciaga and Valentino. Style Serum's selection takes that renewed visibility as a starting point for its own editorial exploration of violet in 2027, across clothing, accessories, beauty and textiles.“Purple's history is a reminder that a colour can change meaning as the way we make and wear it changes,” Jabbal added.“For me, Serum Violet is an invitation to be curious: about an unfamiliar combination, a beautiful fabric and the story behind its colour. The most interesting conversation for 2027 is both creative and practical; what we want fashion to express, and how we bring it to life.”The manufacturing dimension gives the announcement particular relevance to Style Serum's textile coverage. Companies developing microbial colouration processes are exploring how microorganisms and fermentation can produce colour for textiles. These developments open new questions about how the industry might make and apply dyes. Serum Violet provides an editorial starting point for that discussion; the shade itself does not specify a dye chemistry or imply an environmental certification.For designers and stylists, the two-shade palette offers several routes into the colour story. Serum Violet can be paired with ivory, charcoal and warm neutrals for a restrained composition, or explored alongside metallic finishes and contrasting colours for a more expressive result. Lilac Glow can introduce tonal layering through prints, linings, knitwear and accessories. In beauty, the palette offers inspiration for violet accents, lilac nail colour and editorial eye looks.As digital colour references, the HEX values establish a shared starting point for creative work. Their appearance on physical products will depend on the material, finish, lighting and production process, making sampling an essential part of translating the palette into fabric, cosmetics or print.Colour references, palettes, usage notes and free downloadable images are available through Style Serum's Colour of the Year resource at colour-of-the-year.ABOUT STYLE SERUMStyle Serum is an independent publication covering the business of fashion, beauty and textile manufacturing. Alongside its editorial coverage, it offers a fashion job board, an events calendar and a sourcing directory. All content is free to read. Visit .

Sukhvinder Jabbal

Style Serum Fashion House

+91 95130 54800

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STYLE SERUM NAMES SERUM VIOLET ITS COLOUR OF 2027, CONNECTING FASHION'S PAST WITH ITS CREATIVE FUTURE News Provided By STRIKE A POSE FASHION INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED November 10, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media



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