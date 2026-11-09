Crystal Lake Publishing Appoints Creative Edge Publicity As Exclusive Publicity Partner

CANADA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crystal Lake Publishing is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Creative Edge Publicity, naming the firm as its sole and exclusive publicist for publicity and media relations services.Under the agreement, Creative Edge Publicity will serve as Crystal Lake Publishing's primary publicity representative, supporting the publisher's efforts to increase visibility for its authors, titles, and publishing initiatives through strategic media outreach, review acquisition, interview coordination, and promotional campaigns."We are excited to partner with Creative Edge Publicity as our exclusive publicity firm," said a spokesperson for Crystal Lake Publishing. "Their commitment to personalized service, strong industry relationships, and proven promotional strategies make them an ideal partner as we continue to expand our reach and connect readers with outstanding books."Creative Edge Publicity has earned a reputation for delivering customized publicity campaigns for authors, publishers, and industry professionals across a variety of genres. Through this partnership, the company will work closely with Crystal Lake Publishing to enhance brand awareness and generate meaningful media opportunities for both new and established releases."We are honored to be selected as Crystal Lake Publishing's exclusive publicity partner," said Mickey Mikkelson, founder of Creative Edge Publicity. "Crystal Lake Publishing has built an impressive catalog and a dedicated community of readers. We look forward to helping amplify the voices of its authors and supporting the continued growth of the publishing house."The partnership is effective immediately.About Crystal Lake PublishingCrystal Lake Publishing is an independent publisher dedicated to producing compelling fiction and nonfiction that entertains, inspires, and challenges readers. The company is known for publishing acclaimed works across multiple genres and for its commitment to author development and literary excellence.About Creative Edge PublicityCreative Edge Publicity is a full-service book publicity and author promotion agency specializing in media outreach, review campaigns, podcast bookings, interviews, influencer engagement, and strategic publicity planning. The company works with authors, publishers, and literary professionals worldwide to expand visibility and build meaningful connections with readers and media outlets.

Mickey Mikkelson

Creative Edge Publicity

+1 403-464-6925

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Crystal Lake Publishing Appoints Creative Edge Publicity as Exclusive Publicity Partner News Provided By Creative Edge Publicity November 10, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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