Blooms And Roots Apothecary Named 2026 Best Of Tennessee Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ONEIDA, TN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blooms and Roots Apothecary, a nurse-founded herbal apothecary in Oneida, has been named the recipient of the 2026 Best of Tennessee Award. The recognition celebrates the shop's handcrafted natural health products, knowledgeable staff, and its growing role as a trusted wellness resource for the community since opening its doors in December 2023.What sets Blooms and Roots Apothecary apart is the experience behind it. The owner, a registered nurse with a background in trauma and emergency medicine, saw both the strengths and the limits of conventional care firsthand. That perspective shapes every product on the shelves, from herbal teas and Fire Cider to an extensive line of tinctures and glycerites, natural tooth powder, soaps, balms, and gifts. Each blend is crafted with intention and integrity, and the shop has built a reputation as“Your Source For Quality Natural Health Products” for customers across the area.Beyond its product line, the apothecary is rooted in a clear mission: to inspire mindful, natural living through honest ingredients, education, and connection. The team practices the lifestyle it shares, emphasizing whole foods, presence, and kindness as the foundation of everyday wellness. Customers are encouraged to ask questions, learn about the ingredients they use, and take an active part in their own health, making the shop as much a community space as a retail destination.“This award means so much because it reflects the trust our community has placed in us,” said the owner of Blooms and Roots Apothecary.“We started by making remedies for the people we love, and that's still how we approach every blend. Being recognized this way tells us that honest ingredients and real conversations matter to the people who walk through our door.”Looking ahead, Blooms and Roots Apothecary plans to keep expanding its offerings and educational outreach while staying true to the handcrafted, transparent approach that earned the 2026 Best of Tennessee Award. The team invites the community to visit the shop on Depot Street, explore its herbal collection, and experience the care that has made it a local favorite.For more information click here!

Blooms and Roots Apothecary

Blooms and Roots Apothecary

+1 423-223-7529

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Blooms and Roots Apothecary Named 2026 Best of Tennessee Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 10, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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