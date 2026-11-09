Idle Hands Tattoo & Piercing Named 2026 Best Of Tennessee Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Idle Hands Tattoo & Piercing, a family-owned custom tattoo and professional body piercing studio in Knoxville, has been named a 2026 Best of Tennessee Award winner. The honor recognizes the studio's focus on distinctive artistry, attentive client care, and professional standards, reflecting the trust it has earned throughout the community. The award also highlights a local business focused on making personal expression accessible in a comfortable, supportive setting.Idle Hands brings together artists specializing in fine line, black and gray, neo-traditional, color realism, and anime, helping clients find the right creative fit for their ideas. Custom tattoo projects begin with complimentary consultations centered on listening and collaboration, from a meaningful first tattoo to a full sleeve. Piercing services emphasize anatomy, placement, jewelry selection, and aftercare, with curated body jewelry in implant-grade titanium and 14k and 18k gold. The approach reflects the studio's guiding statement:“Personal adornment through exceptional craft.” Each client is encouraged to ask questions and understand the creative process before committing to a design or piercing.Beyond the artistry, Idle Hands prioritizes hospitality, safety, and continued growth. The studio emphasizes professional sterilization and infection-control practices while creating a welcoming space where clients feel respected and informed from consultation through aftercare. Regular team meetings, one-on-one mentorship, and ongoing artistic development help strengthen the client experience. The studio also earned Knox News Community Choice Best Tattoo Studio honors in 2025 and 2026. These shared standards help the team balance creative individuality with reliable, detail-oriented service across appointments.“Every piece we create should reflect the person wearing it,” said Jess Jefferson, co-owner of Idle Hands Tattoo & Piercing.“Whether someone brings a finished design or just an idea, we start by listening. This award means so much to our team because it recognizes the care behind every conversation, appointment, and aftercare experience.”Idle Hands will continue investing in its artists, piercing program, and client experience. Walk-ins are welcome, and clients can explore portfolios or schedule a free consultation at idlehandstattoo. The family-owned studio welcomes both longtime collectors and people considering their first tattoo or piercing.For more information click here!

Idle Hands Tattoo & Piercing

Idle Hands Tattoo & Piercing

+1 865-830-3322

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Idle Hands Tattoo & Piercing Named 2026 Best of Tennessee Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 10, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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