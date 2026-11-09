Charleston International Music Competition Announces 2026 Instrumental Finalists

2026 Instrumental Music Competition

Musicians across all instruments earn international recognition as CIMC celebrates outstanding musical talent.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Charleston International Music Competition (CIMC) proudly announces the finalists of the 2026 Instrumental Music Competition, celebrating outstanding musicians whose performances demonstrate technical mastery, artistic expression, and a commitment to musical excellence.Bringing together instrumentalists, vocalists, and ensembles, the competition embraces the extraordinary variety of musical expression. From the intricate precision of piano and string performances to the distinctive character of wind instruments, percussion, and the human voice, each finalist contributes a unique artistic perspective to this international celebration of music.The 2026 Instrumental Music Competition is part of CIMC's year-round series of international music competitions, which have provided opportunities for musicians worldwide to share their talents, receive professional evaluations, and earn recognition for their achievements since 2020.With more than 8,000 finalists representing over 100 countries and a growing community of performers, teachers, and music enthusiasts, the Charleston International Music Competition continues its mission of discovering outstanding musical talent and celebrating artistic achievement on an international stage.2026 Instrumental Music Competition FinalistsThe Charleston International Music Competition is delighted to recognize the following musicians for advancing to the Final Round of the 2026 Instrumental Music Competition.CELLOJihwan Kang, Logan Lee, Zoe Lee, Nikhil Mantramurti, Gio Ok, Catherine Shung, Isaac Shung, Abigail YooCLARINETCleo LuoDRUMSLucy MillerENGLISH HORNAvery EisamanEUPHONIUMLucas YuenFLUTEHawoo Seo, Oscar Soto, Katherine Xie, Olivia YongGUITARJoshua Martínez, Prem Perkins, Shreyas SrinivasanGUZHENGEmma Ye, Xiuwen ZhengHORSE HEAD FIDDLEAnand ChinzorigOBOEAvery EisamanPIANOMaryam Al-Thani, Yuvan Bheemidi, Luke Boller, Isaac Bullock, Karen Canli, Jaslynn Cheng, Anne Chu, Zerrah Hayley Del Mundo, Zeyus Kyle Del Mundo, Selina Dong, Maximus Escoffery, Natasha Ysabelle Fajardo, Crystal Fussy, Sebastián Martinez Serrano, Clara Guan, Eddie Guo, Carolyn He, Emma Hovanisyan, Wenrui Huang, Kristine Kim, Brian Lee, JaeEun (Jane) Lee, Teah Li, Alexander Liew, Thomas Liew, Elon Yu Zhe Lim, Emily Liu, Evan Lu, Connor Ly, Andrew Ma, Mariano Maldonado Jurado, Nicholas Mobassaly, Arin Nair, Kayla Ostrow, Ariti Politou, Ariel Roll, Ojaswin Sarkar, Amaira Saxena, Tigran Sevag, Sanjay Shah, Peter Shane, Yi-Fang Shao, Trisha Sinha, Alexis Smith, Shravan Srinivasan, Hou Yu Tan, Anishka Trichy, Naz Tulek, Sarp Tulek, Ishaan Vutla, Luke Wan, Jessie Wang, Anya Wicentowski, Li Yike, Marcus Yoon, Soyoo Yoon, Rebecca Yu, Landy Zhang, Olivia Zhang, Aiden Zhu, Riley ZhuSAXOPHONEBrandon ChoiTIMPANIPeyton GordonVIOLADaniel Choi, Andrew Kim, Cheng-Rui LuVIOLINEric Chang, Mandy Chang, Olivia Chen, Simon Chen, Leon Crisan, Siddharth Harish, Angela Kim, Harang Kim, Magnolia Liu, Ava Lu, Cheng-Xin Lu, Aidan Mac, Kaylee Wang, Tang-An Wang, Anthony Wu, Isabel Yoon, Adam Zhang, Victoria Zhang, Yuexi ZhuVOCALZoilita Lester, Jua RyuENSEMBLESDonghwi Kim, Minseo Kim, Nicole Dong, Elaine Sun, Danielle Lee, Aiden Park, Aaron Choi, Aiden Oh, Ellie ChoiEach finalist has demonstrated the preparation, musical ability, and artistic commitment necessary to reach this stage of the competition.CIMC congratulates these talented performers and extends its appreciation to the music teachers, parents, and mentors who have supported their musical development.A Global Platform for Musical ExcellenceFor more than six years, the Charleston International Music Competition has brought together musicians from a remarkable range of countries, cultures, and musical backgrounds.Through its accessible online format, CIMC enables performers to participate in an international music competition without the financial and logistical challenges associated with traveling abroad.Whether performing piano, violin, cello, flute, guitar, brass, woodwinds, percussion, voice, or another musical instrument, participants have the opportunity to present their artistry to an international jury and share their performances with audiences beyond their immediate communities.The competition's judging community includes accomplished musicians, educators, and industry professionals from more than a dozen countries. Performances are evaluated according to established musical criteria, including technical accuracy, stylistic interpretation, musical expression, and stage presence.By recognizing musicians across different ages, instruments, and levels of experience, CIMC celebrates both exceptional musical accomplishments and the individuality that distinguishes each artist.The competition has now organized more than 75 international music competitions, establishing an extensive collection of performances and achievements that reflects the talent and diversity of its global musical community.Building a Legacy of Outstanding Musical AchievementThe Charleston International Music Competition's growing international community includes musicians whose accomplishments extend into some of the world's most respected academic, musical, and entertainment institutions.Past CIMC participants include students at Harvard University, Stanford University, and The Juilliard School, as well as musicians who have performed at internationally renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall, London's Royal Albert Hall, and Vienna's Musikverein.The competition's alumni community also includes performers who have appeared on major television programs, including America's Got Talent, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!These accomplishments illustrate the diverse educational and artistic paths pursued by musicians who have participated in CIMC's international competitions.For aspiring performers, participation provides an opportunity to document their musical development, celebrate meaningful achievements, and build a portfolio of performances and recognition that can accompany them throughout their musical journeys.CIMC also recognizes the importance of long-term commitment to music. Many performers return to participate in multiple competitions, continuing to challenge themselves, explore new repertoire, and pursue increasingly ambitious artistic goals.Professional Recognition Beyond the Final RoundA central part of the Charleston International Music Competition's mission is ensuring that musicians receive meaningful recognition for their artistic accomplishments.Finalists receive personalized certificates of recognition and detailed Performance Evaluation Reports highlighting the strengths of their performances and identifying opportunities for continued musical development.These individualized evaluations provide musicians and their teachers with valuable perspectives on technical proficiency, musical interpretation, and expressive artistry.Beyond awards and evaluations, CIMC offers opportunities for musicians to establish a professional online presence through personalized artist profiles featuring their photographs, biographies, and musical achievements.Finalist performances are also showcased on the competition's official YouTube channel, which has attracted more than 30,000 subscribers, introducing talented musicians to an international audience of performers, educators, and music enthusiasts.For students considering future academic opportunities, First Prize winners can request personalized, confidential letters of recommendation to support their college applications.The competition also celebrates the contributions of dedicated music educators through teacher recognition certificates, professional profiles, and additional opportunities to highlight their students' accomplishments.Through these initiatives, CIMC seeks to ensure that recognition extends beyond a single competition result, providing performers with lasting documentation of their achievements.Explore finalist performances:@charlestoncompetitionCelebrating Exceptional Performers and Audience FavoritesIn addition to its established prize categories, the 2026 Instrumental Music Competition offers special recognition opportunities for musicians whose performances distinguish themselves through outstanding artistry and audience appeal.The Exceptional Performer distinction recognizes a select group of the competition's most impressive finalists, while the Audience Favorite award invites the international musical community to celebrate performances showcased on CIMC's official YouTube channel.The competition offers a total of $1,000 in cash prizes through these two special awards, with $500 allocated to each distinction.These additional opportunities complement CIMC's main prize categories, which are determined through professional adjudication.By combining expert musical evaluation with opportunities for public appreciation, CIMC celebrates both artistic excellence and the ability of musical performances to inspire listeners around the world.Supporting the Next Generation of Musicians Through MuseloThe Charleston International Music Competition's commitment to music education extends beyond its monthly competitions.Building on years of experience working with thousands of musicians and private teachers, the team behind CIMC developed Muselo, an innovative music education platform designed to help musicians build productive practice habits, monitor their progress, and document their artistic achievements.Muselo brings together practice tracking, musical feedback, personal goals, and long-term achievement records in a single platform, helping students and educators better understand the progress that takes place between lessons and performances.Through features including AI-powered performance feedback and personalized musical transcripts, Muselo supports a more comprehensive approach to musical development.The platform reflects CIMC's broader vision of connecting formal recognition with continuous artistic improvement, helping musicians celebrate important milestones while maintaining focus on the daily work required to achieve them.Discover Muselo:Hear From the International Musical CommunityOne of the most meaningful measures of a music competition's impact is the experience of the musicians and educators who participate.Over the years, CIMC has collected testimonials from finalists and music teachers describing the excitement of receiving international recognition, the encouragement gained through professional feedback, and the inspiration of discovering performances from musicians around the world.These firsthand experiences provide insight into the competition's growing community and the personal significance of musical achievement.Prospective participants and their families are invited to explore written and video testimonials from previous finalists and educators.Read participant and teacher testimonials:Watch video testimonials:2026 Instrumental Music Competition ResultsThe official prizes and recognition for the 2026 Instrumental Music Competition will be announced on November 10, 2026.Finalists will receive recognition within their respective age and instrument categories, with competition results published on the official Charleston International Music Competition website.CIMC congratulates all participating finalists on their achievements and looks forward to celebrating their performances and continued musical success.View official competition results:Upcoming International Music CompetitionsAs the 2026 season approaches its conclusion, the Charleston International Music Competition continues welcoming talented musicians from around the world.Upcoming opportunities include:2026 Global Music CompetitionApplication Deadline: November 15, 20262026 Finale Music CompetitionApplication Deadline: December 15, 2026Both competitions welcome performers seeking opportunities for international recognition, professional musical evaluation, and meaningful artistic achievement.Musicians, parents, and educators can explore competition schedules, participation requirements, and application details on the official CIMC website.Learn more and apply:About Charleston International Music CompetitionFounded in 2020, the Charleston International Music Competition (CIMC) is an international music competition organization dedicated to discovering outstanding musical talent, celebrating artistic excellence, and supporting the development of musicians worldwide.Having recognized more than 8,000 finalists from over 100 countries through more than 75 international music competitions, CIMC provides musicians with opportunities to showcase their performances, receive professional evaluations, earn personalized awards, and gain recognition from an international audience.The competition welcomes performers across a broad range of instruments, vocal disciplines, ages, and musical backgrounds, bringing together a global community of students, educators, families, and accomplished artists.CIMC also supports ongoing musical education through Muselo, a music practice and progress platform offering AI-powered feedback, personalized musical transcripts, and tools for students and private teachers.Learn more:Charleston International Music Competition:Muselo:

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Charleston International Music Competition Announces 2026 Instrumental Finalists News Provided By Charleston Music LLC November 10, 2026, 00:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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