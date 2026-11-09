Vitality Month 2026 Brings New Perspectives On Women's Health And Longevity To Brazil

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Mercè Piñol, SVP Sales, Aker BioMarineLYSAKER, NORWAY, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vitality Month 2026, Aker BioMarine's global initiative exploring the evolving health and wellness landscape, is heading to Brazil. Created to bring industry experts, partners and customers together around the trends shaping the future of health, the Vitality Month series offers a platform for sharing insights, sparking new conversations, and exploring opportunities for innovation. The Brazil edition will turn the spotlight to women's health and longevity, exploring how women's nutritional and health needs evolve across different stages of life, and the opportunities to better support those needs through science, nutrition and innovation.Taking place November 10th at Baleia Rooftop in São Paulo, the event, held in collaboration with strategic partner Kilyos, will center on“Beyond Her Cycles: New Perspectives on Women's Health and Longevity.” The program will feature perspectives from across nutrition, health and science, examining the changing needs of women throughout life and how the industry can develop more targeted, holistic approaches to supporting health and healthy longevity:08:00–09:00: Reception & Breakfast09:00–09:20: Opening Remarks, Aker BioMarine09:20–09:50: Phospholipids: The Emerging Role in Healthy Longevity: Scientific insights into phospholipids, healthy aging and longevity09:50-10:00: Short Break10:00–11:00: Beyond Her Cycles Round Table-A Multidisciplinary Perspective on Women's Health and Longevity11:00–11:30: Q&A Session11:30: Closing Remarks“Women's health is not defined by a single life stage, therefore nutritional needs are continually evolving throughout a woman's life,” said Mercè Piñol, SVP, Human Health Ingredients EMEA & LATAM, Aker BioMarine.“With Vitality Month Brazil, we want to create space for meaningful conversations around the science, innovation and solutions that can help support women throughout these changing stages. We are excited to bring this discussion to this important region and connect with experts and industry leaders who are helping shape the future of women's health and healthy longevity.”“For the industry, the question is no longer whether to address women's health, but how to do it with depth and scientific consistency. Our role at Kilyos is to bridge global innovation and the Brazilian market, bringing high-quality science to the table so brands and formulators can develop solutions that go beyond the conventional life-stage approach. We are proud to partner with Aker BioMarine to bring this conversation to Brazil and to help our clients build what comes next,” said Paula Hirata, Marketing Coordinator, Kilyos Nutrition.With growing interest in women's health and longevity, the São Paulo event will provide an opportunity for industry leaders to look beyond traditional life-stage approaches and consider a more holistic view of women's health, from changing nutritional needs to long-term health and vitality.Registration is open for the Brazil event. Attendees can register to receive updates on speakers, agenda highlights and event details through Aker BioMarine's official event registration page.About Aker BioMarineAker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based health ingredients. By harnessing the natural, nutritional power of Krill and Algae, Aker BioMarine has a unique position in its industry by helping address global health challenges, such as Omega-3 deficiencies. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba KrillOil, Lysoveta, Revervia, and PL+TM, as well as the consumer brand, KoriKrill Oil. The innovative approach also extends into the spin-offs AION(reduce and recycle plastic waste across industries) and Understory(a protein brand). More information is available at .About KilyosKilyos Nutrition is a Brazilian B2B distributor of specialty ingredients for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, dietary supplement, sports nutrition and food industries. Representing a portfolio of science-backed ingredients from leading global suppliers, Kilyos connects international innovation with the Brazilian market, supporting its clients with technical and scientific expertise throughout product development. The company also serves the animal nutrition sector. More information is available at .

Lisa Miller

Aker BioMarine

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vitality Month 2026 Brings New Perspectives on Women's Health and Longevity to Brazil News Provided By Aker BioMarine ASA November 10, 2026, 00:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.