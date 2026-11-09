Vitality Month 2026 Brings New Perspectives On Women's Health And Longevity To Brazil
Taking place November 10th at Baleia Rooftop in São Paulo, the event, held in collaboration with strategic partner Kilyos, will center on“Beyond Her Cycles: New Perspectives on Women's Health and Longevity.” The program will feature perspectives from across nutrition, health and science, examining the changing needs of women throughout life and how the industry can develop more targeted, holistic approaches to supporting health and healthy longevity:
08:00–09:00: Reception & Breakfast
09:00–09:20: Opening Remarks, Aker BioMarine
09:20–09:50: Phospholipids: The Emerging Role in Healthy Longevity: Scientific insights into phospholipids, healthy aging and longevity
09:50-10:00: Short Break
10:00–11:00: Beyond Her Cycles Round Table-A Multidisciplinary Perspective on Women's Health and Longevity
11:00–11:30: Q&A Session
11:30: Closing Remarks
“Women's health is not defined by a single life stage, therefore nutritional needs are continually evolving throughout a woman's life,” said Mercè Piñol, SVP, Human Health Ingredients EMEA & LATAM, Aker BioMarine.“With Vitality Month Brazil, we want to create space for meaningful conversations around the science, innovation and solutions that can help support women throughout these changing stages. We are excited to bring this discussion to this important region and connect with experts and industry leaders who are helping shape the future of women's health and healthy longevity.”
“For the industry, the question is no longer whether to address women's health, but how to do it with depth and scientific consistency. Our role at Kilyos is to bridge global innovation and the Brazilian market, bringing high-quality science to the table so brands and formulators can develop solutions that go beyond the conventional life-stage approach. We are proud to partner with Aker BioMarine to bring this conversation to Brazil and to help our clients build what comes next,” said Paula Hirata, Marketing Coordinator, Kilyos Nutrition.
With growing interest in women's health and longevity, the São Paulo event will provide an opportunity for industry leaders to look beyond traditional life-stage approaches and consider a more holistic view of women's health, from changing nutritional needs to long-term health and vitality.
Registration is open for the Brazil event. Attendees can register to receive updates on speakers, agenda highlights and event details through Aker BioMarine's official event registration page.
About Aker BioMarine
Aker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based health ingredients. By harnessing the natural, nutritional power of Krill and Algae, Aker BioMarine has a unique position in its industry by helping address global health challenges, such as Omega-3 deficiencies. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba Krill® Oil, Lysoveta®, Revervia®, and PL+TM, as well as the consumer brand, Kori® Krill Oil. The innovative approach also extends into the spin-offs AION® (reduce and recycle plastic waste across industries) and Understory® (a protein brand). More information is available at .
About Kilyos
Kilyos Nutrition is a Brazilian B2B distributor of specialty ingredients for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, dietary supplement, sports nutrition and food industries. Representing a portfolio of science-backed ingredients from leading global suppliers, Kilyos connects international innovation with the Brazilian market, supporting its clients with technical and scientific expertise throughout product development. The company also serves the animal nutrition sector. More information is available at .
Lisa Miller
Aker BioMarine
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