UNIFY.C2 To Demonstrate Integrated Counter-UAS Capabilities With Weibel North America At Airport Counter-Drone Exchange

The live demonstration will integrate command and control, radar, RF-cyber technology and Remote ID to support airport drone detection, assessment and response.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SPS ARS, LLC d/b/a Spatial Persistent Software, developer of UNIFY.C2, will demonstrate integrated counter-unmanned aircraft system capabilities with Weibel North America, D-Fend Solutions, Pierce Aerospace, and Dronetag at the Airport Counter-Drone Exchange, hosted by Dallas Fort Worth International Airport from November 10–12. The demonstration will connect UNIFY.C2's command-and-control and sensor fusion platform with Weibel XENTA radars, D-Fend's EnforceAir2 RF-cyber takeover technology, and Remote ID capabilities from Pierce Aerospace and Dronetag, giving airport security professionals an opportunity to evaluate a layered approach to drone detection, identification, tracking and response.

The demonstration will bring complementary technologies into UNIFY.C2's shared operational picture. Weibel's XENTA radars provide detection, tracking, and classification of small, low-flying targets. D-Fend's EnforceAir2 uses radio-frequency cyber technology to detect and identify supported drones and take control of them for directed landings. Pierce Aerospace and Dronetag provide Remote ID capabilities that deliver broadcast identification and location information from Remote ID-equipped drones.

UNIFY.C2 will serve as the command-and-control layer, bringing these sources together to support operator assessment, information sharing and coordinated response. The demonstration is intended to show how radar, RF-cyber technology and Remote ID data can support a common airport security workflow, with mitigation activities subject to applicable authorization and event procedures.

“Airport security teams need to understand what each sensor is reporting and how that information supports a response,” said Jerry McGee, Chief Executive Officer of UNIFY.C2.“By integrating technologies from Weibel North America, D-Fend Solutions, Pierce Aerospace and Dronetag, we're bringing radar, RF-cyber and Remote ID capabilities into one command environment. Our focus is on giving operators a shared view while preserving their ability to select technologies for their specific airport and mission.”

Radar provides an independent source of detection and tracking data within a layered counter-drone system. Connecting Weibel North America's XENTA with UNIFY.C2, alongside RF-cyber and Remote ID capabilities, gives airport security teams an opportunity to evaluate how complementary technologies can support a more informed and coordinated response.

The 2.5-day Airport Counter-Drone Exchange combines live technology demonstrations with case studies, practitioner discussions and structured networking. Its program addresses emerging drone threats, technology integration, procurement, legal authority and coordination among airport operators, law enforcement and airline stakeholders. For participating airport and government representatives, the demonstration will provide a practical setting to examine how command-and-control software, radar, RF-cyber technology and Remote ID contribute to a layered counter-UAS approach. Attendees can use that setting to discuss integration requirements, information sharing and response responsibilities with the participating technology teams.

About UNIFY.C2

UNIFY.C2, developed by SPS ARS, LLC d/b/a Spatial Persistent Software, is an operationally deployed command-and-control platform for airspace awareness, counter-UAS, and multi-sensor mission integration. UNIFY.C2 provides a common operational environment for integrating sensors, effectors, data sources, and external command systems. Its sensor-agnostic architecture allows government organizations to deploy best-of-breed technologies while providing the data fusion, decision support, information sharing, and mission execution capabilities required for complex counter-UAS operations. For more information, visit .

Molly Risak, Director of Marketing

SPS ARS, LLC d/b/a UNIFY.C2

+1 949-636-4756

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UNIFY.C2 to Demonstrate Integrated Counter-UAS Capabilities with Weibel North America at Airport Counter-Drone Exchange News Provided By SPS ARS, LLC d/b/a UNIFY.C2 November 10, 2026, 00:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Emergency Services, Military Industry, Technology



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