Ruston Properties Expands Real Estate Services Across Louisiana

MENAFN - GetNews) Ruston Properties is expanding its real estate services statewide in Louisiana, building on more than 25 years of experience in property sales, purchases and property management.

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana, UNITED STATES - November 7, 2026 - Ruston Properties is expanding its real estate services across Louisiana, extending its reach beyond its existing market to serve buyers, sellers, property investors and property owners throughout the state.

With more than 25 years of experience in real estate sales and purchases, the company also specializes in property management. Its services support clients at different stages of property ownership, from purchasing or selling a home to identifying investment opportunities and managing properties over time.

Ruston Properties operates on a team-based approach, bringing together industry relationships, market knowledge and professional resources to support real estate transactions. The company works with clients seeking residential properties, investment opportunities and assistance in building or managing property portfolios.

The statewide expansion reflects the company's intention to make its real estate and property management expertise available to a broader range of Louisiana communities. Buyers and sellers often need guidance on local market conditions, property values and the steps involved in completing a transaction. Property investors may also require support evaluating opportunities and managing assets beyond the initial purchase.

Through its expanded presence, Ruston Properties aims to serve clients with varying real estate objectives while maintaining an approach centered on collaboration and individual transaction needs.

Michelle Ruston leads the company's work and brings experience in real estate sales, purchases and property management. The company emphasizes the value of coordinating professional relationships and resources to help clients navigate the practical considerations involved in buying, selling or investing in property.

As Ruston Properties expands its reach across Louisiana, its services will continue to focus on real estate transactions and property management, with an emphasis on helping clients pursue their property goals.

Additional information about the company's services is available through its website.

About Ruston Properties

Ruston Properties is a Louisiana real estate company providing support for buyers, sellers, property investors and property owners. With more than 25 years of experience in real estate sales and purchases, the company also specializes in property management. Its team-based approach draws on industry relationships, market expertise and professional resources to assist clients with real estate transactions and property portfolio objectives.