MENAFN - GetNews)"Marco Almenares, owner of SoFlo Suds, wipes down a glossy black vehicle after a ceramic coating service in Hialeah."Feynlab coating packages, paint correction and paint protection film help Miami-Dade drivers protect their vehicle's finish.

Hialeah, Florida - November 9, 2026 - SoFlo Suds, a mobile and in-shop auto detailing business in Hialeah, offers Feynlab ceramic coating packages for Miami drivers whose vehicles face year-round sun, salt air, and humidity. The business serves Miami-Dade and Broward counties with ceramic coating, paint protection film, window tinting, windshield protection film, paint correction, and interior and exterior detailing.

The four packages differ by how much paint preparation each car needs. Ceramic Prep & Protect suits a well-maintained car that needs protection rather than correction. It includes a wash, iron decontamination, clay treatment, and a pre-coating wipe-down, followed by coating on the paint, bodywork, the windshield, plastics, vinyl, headlights, and taillights.

Enhanced Shine & Ceramic Protection adds a light gloss enhancement polish. Ceramic Refine & Protect adds one-step paint correction, with an estimated 60 to 70 percent removal of surface defects, for cars with visible swirl marks or light scratches.

Ceramic Reflections, the full package, pairs two-step paint correction with interior and exterior coating. Coverage includes paint and bodywork, wheels and barrels, interior vinyl, leather and fabric, automotive glass, exterior plastics, headlights and taillights. Separate glass, wheel and brake caliper, and leather and fabric coating add-ons are also available.

Feynlab ceramic coating adds deep gloss, UV resistance and hydrophobic protection against Miami's sun, salt air and humidity. Water beads up and rolls off coated paint, which makes washing easier. A coating does not replace regular washes or stop deep scratches and rock chips, so the business also offers paint protection film for impact protection.

Every ceramic coating job is reported to CARFAX, and each package lists a warranty with routine maintenance. Cost depends on vehicle size, paint condition, and the package selected, and SoFlo Suds provides a free quote. Directions and reviews are on SoFlo Suds on Google Maps, which shows 5.0 stars from 289 reviews as of November 4, 2026.

About SoFlo Suds:

SoFlo Suds is an auto detailing business offering ceramic coating at 1299 W 72nd St, Hialeah, Miami-Dade County, Florida 33014. It uses Feynlab ceramic coating and offers paint protection film, window tinting, windshield protection film, paint correction, mobile detailing, and interior and exterior detailing for cars, trucks, boats, and RVs. SoFlo Suds, LLC was registered in Florida in 2022. The business focuses on protecting and caring for vehicles across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Phone: (305) 912-9212. Website:.