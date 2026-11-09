Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 09, 2026, DelveInsight's“Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report



In September 2026, Daewoong Pharmaceutical presented baseline data from 104 patients in its global Phase 2 trial of bersiporocin, a first-in-class prolyl-tRNA synthetase inhibitor, at the ERS Congress. Topline safety and efficacy data are expected in the first half of 2027.

In May 2026, the CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of nerandomilast (JASCAYD) for IPF and progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF) in the EU, and Japan's MHLW approved it for adults with IPF and PPF. The FDA approved it in October 2025.

In February 2026, Syndax Pharmaceuticals completed enrollment of about 145 patients in the Phase II MAXPIRe study of axatilimab (NIKTIMVO) in IPF, with topline data expected in Q4 2026.

In 2026, Bristol Myers Squibb planned a Phase III open-label extension study of admilparant, expected to begin in December 2026, for patients completing the parent ALOFT-IPF or PPF studies.

In 2026, LTI-03 (Rein Therapeutics) received FDA Fast Track designation for IPF.

IPF prevalence is higher in men and rises with age. A US claims analysis estimated crude prevalence at 46.3 to 88.9 per 100,000, and Japan's prevalence is about 27 per 100,000.

DelveInsight's report depicts a space moving beyond pirfenidone and nintedanib toward novel mechanisms such as PDE4B inhibition, LPA1 antagonism, and CSF-1R blockade.

Leading Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis companies include Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Rein Therapeutics, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, and others. Promising therapies include nerandomilast (JASCAYD), admilparant, axatilimab (NIKTIMVO), LTI-03, bersiporocin, and others.

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Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

IPF is a chronic, progressive, and ultimately fatal interstitial lung disease marked by irreversible scarring of the lung and declining pulmonary function. It is defined by a usual interstitial pneumonia pattern and mainly affects older adults. Its cause is unknown, but it is thought to arise from repeated alveolar epithelial injury in genetically susceptible people, leading to aberrant wound healing and extracellular matrix deposition. Risk factors include aging, smoking, environmental and occupational exposures, and genetics. Diagnosis requires excluding other causes of interstitial lung disease and identifying a UIP pattern on HRCT or histopathology, usually after multidisciplinary discussion. Treatment aims to slow progression, using antifibrotics (nintedanib, pirfenidone, and nerandomilast), supportive care, and lung transplantation in eligible patients.

Common symptoms include:



Exertional shortness of breath

Persistent dry cough

Reduced exercise tolerance

Worsening respiratory impairment Risk of acute exacerbations and respiratory failure

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Drugs Profile

Admilparant: Bristol Myers Squibb Admilparant is an investigational oral LPA1 antagonist designed to modulate fibroblast recruitment, tissue remodeling, and progressive fibrosis, aiming to slow disease progression and preserve lung function. A Phase III open-label extension study is planned for December 2026. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

Axatilimab (NIKTIMVO): Syndax Pharmaceuticals Axatilimab is an intravenous anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody that modulates macrophage-driven inflammatory and fibrotic pathways. The Phase II MAXPIRe trial is a 26-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with FVC decline as the primary endpoint. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

Bersiporocin: Daewoong Pharmaceutical Bersiporocin is a first-in-class selective prolyl-tRNA synthetase (PRS) inhibitor designed to reduce excessive collagen synthesis. It is in a global Phase 2 trial in the US and South Korea, including antifibrotic-treated and untreated patients. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

LTI-03: Rein Therapeutics LTI-03 is a novel investigational therapy targeting cellular pathways involved in lung injury and fibrosis. It received FDA Fast Track designation in 2026.

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Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers



Aging population and rising burden: Prevalence rises with age, and better recognition of fibrotic interstitial lung disease identifies more patients.

New approvals: Nerandomilast's approvals in the US, Japan, and a positive EU opinion add a new mechanism alongside established antifibrotics.

Large unmet need: Current drugs slow but do not reverse fibrosis, so demand remains for better disease control and tolerability.

Diversifying pipeline: LPA1 antagonists, CSF-1R antibodies, PRS inhibitors, and other mechanisms may expand options and combination strategies.

Regulatory support: Fast Track designation for LTI-03 and ongoing Phase III work support development.

Better diagnosis and biomarkers: Improved diagnostic capability and biomarker research support earlier treatment. Strong US market: Higher diagnosed prevalence and treatment costs make the US the largest market.

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Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Barriers



Entrenched antifibrotics: Nintedanib, pirfenidone, and nerandomilast are established, and generics add pricing pressure.

Limited disease-modifying benefit: Therapies slow decline rather than halt or reverse fibrosis.

Tolerability: Gastrointestinal effects such as diarrhea and nausea limit use of current agents.

Heterogeneous disease course: Variable progression and acute exacerbations complicate trials and prognosis.

Long, costly trials: Late-stage readouts, such as MAXPIRe in Q4 2026 and bersiporocin in 1H 2027, are still ahead.

Diagnostic complexity: Overlap with other fibrotic lung diseases can delay accurate diagnosis. Reimbursement pressure: Payers may scrutinize premium new therapies, and EU and Japan access vary.

Scope of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: Nerandomilast (JASCAYD), nintedanib, pirfenidone, admilparant, axatilimab (NIKTIMVO), LTI-03, bersiporocin, and others

Study Period: 2022–2036 (Forecast: 2026–2036) Analysis: Epidemiology segmentation, market size by country and therapy, drug uptake, KOL views, attribute analysis, SWOT, market access and reimbursement, unmet needs

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): Admilparant (Bristol Myers Squibb)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): Axatilimab/NIKTIMVO (Syndax Pharmaceuticals), Bersiporocin (Daewoong Pharmaceutical)

Early Stage Products (Phase I): None specified

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.