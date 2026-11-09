Obesity Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 200+ Companies Race To Redefine Obesity Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Obesity Clinical Trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 200+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US), November 09, 2026 - DelveInsight's“ Obesity Pipeline Insigh t 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 200+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in the obesity pipeline landscape. It covers the Obesity pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Obesity therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive Obesity pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Obesity Pipeline Report



On October 29, 2026 – Novo Nordisk announced that it would present new data from its obesity portfolio at ObesityWeek 2026, including findings on investigational CagriSema, real-world treatment experiences with Wegovy® pill and injection, and semaglutide use in children aged 6 to under 12 years.

On October 28, 2026 – Eli Lilly and Company reported positive Phase III head-to-head clinical findings for its investigational triple agonist retatrutide, demonstrating greater weight reduction and improvements in glycemic control compared with semaglutide in adults with type 2 diabetes.

On October 28, 2026 – Oura announced a clinical study to investigate whether wearable smart-ring data, including sleep patterns and heart rate, can help predict and explain obesity treatment outcomes among patients receiving GLP-1 medications or bariatric surgery.

On October 20, 2026 – Novo Nordisk announced that CagriSema was associated with an average weight reduction of 25% among women in a post-hoc analysis of the REDEFINE 1 clinical trial, presented at The Menopause Society Annual Meeting

DelveInsight's Obesity pipeline report depicts a robust space with 200+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline therapies for Obesity treatment.

The leading Obesity Companies such as Zealand Pharma, Sciwind Biosciences, Genexine, Sirnaomics, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, Regor Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, NodThera Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Fractyl Health, TransThera, Clearmind Medicine, PegBio, Biolingus, ERX Pharmaceuticals and others. Promising Obesity Therapies such as APHD-012, Bimagrumab, Semaglutide, CT-868, GLY-200, Bremelanotide, and others.

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The Obesity Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Obesity Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Obesity.

Obesity Overview

Obesity is a chronic, relapsing, adiposity-based disease characterized by excessive or abnormal body fat that can impair physical health and increase morbidity and mortality. Traditionally, obesity in adults is defined using BMI 30 kg/m2, although newer frameworks emphasize that BMI alone does not capture fat distribution or obesity-related organ dysfunction. Central adiposity, excess body fat and associated complications are increasingly incorporated into diagnosis. Common signs and symptoms include excess body weight, increased waist circumference, breathlessness, fatigue, reduced physical mobility, joint discomfort and sleep disturbances. Obesity is multifactorial and results from interactions among genetic susceptibility, energy imbalance, dietary patterns, physical inactivity, environmental factors, medications, socioeconomic conditions and neuroendocrine regulation.

Obesity Emerging Drugs Profile

Retatrutide: Eli Lilly and Company

Retatrutide is an investigational once-weekly injectable triple agonist developed by Eli Lilly that simultaneously activates the GIP, GLP-1, and glucagon receptors for the treatment of obesity. It is designed to promote weight loss through complementary effects on appetite, glucose metabolism, and energy expenditure. In Phase III obesity trials, retatrutide demonstrated significant reductions in body weight and HbA1c, with results supporting its continued development as a potential treatment for obesity and related metabolic conditions. Retatrutide remains investigational and is not yet approved for obesity. Currently, the drug is in Phase III of its development for the treatment of Obesity.

Enicepatide: F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Enicepatide (CT-388) is an investigational once-weekly subcutaneous dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed by Roche for chronic weight management in people with obesity or overweight. It is designed to activate both GLP-1 and GIP receptors while minimising?-arrestin recruitment, potentially enabling sustained receptor activity. Enicepatide has demonstrated significant weight-loss effects in Phase II studies, including up to 22.7% mean body-weight reduction at 48 weeks at the highest dose. It is currently being evaluated in Phase III in adults with obesity or overweight, with or without type 2 diabetes.

KDS2010: NeuroBiogen / Scelix Bio

KDS2010 is an investigational reversible monoamine oxidase-B (MAO-B) inhibitor being developed by NeuroBiogen for the treatment of obesity. It is designed as an oral, once-daily therapy, with the potential to address obesity through a mechanism distinct from incretin-based treatments. KDS2010 is being evaluated for its effects on body weight, body composition, metabolic parameters, and MAO-B activity. The ongoing Phase IIa study is assessing 120 mg, 180 mg, and 240 mg doses in adults with overweight or obesity. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Obesity.

WVE-007: Wave Life Sciences

WVE-007 is an investigational INHBE-targeting GalNAc-siRNA therapy developed by Wave Life Sciences for the treatment of obesity and cardiometabolic diseases. It is designed to silence INHBE mRNA, thereby reducing Activin E signaling and promoting fat loss while preserving lean muscle mass. WVE-007 is administered by subcutaneous injection and has demonstrated reductions in visceral and total body fat in early clinical studies. The ongoing Phase I/IIa INLIGHT trial is evaluating its safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and effects on body composition and weight in adults with overweight or obesity. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Obesity.

ASC36: Ascletis Pharma Inc.

ASC36 is an investigational next-generation amylin receptor peptide agonist being developed by Ascletis Pharma for the treatment of obesity. It is designed as a long-acting injectable therapy, with potential dosing once monthly to once quarterly. By activating amylin receptors, ASC36 is intended to regulate appetite and promote weight loss through effects on satiety and energy balance. In August 2026, Ascletis initiated a Phase I study in the US following FDA clearance of its IND application.

NBIP-'1968: Neurocrine Biosciences

NBIP-'1968 is an investigational long-acting GLP-1/GIP/glucagon receptor triple agonist being developed by Neurocrine Biosciences for the treatment of obesity. It is designed for once-weekly subcutaneous administration, simultaneously targeting three complementary metabolic pathways involved in appetite regulation, energy balance, and glycemic control. The candidate incorporates balanced glucagon receptor activity with the aim of maximizing metabolic benefits while supporting tolerability. In August 2026, Neurocrine initiated a Phase I first-in-human study to evaluate its safety and tolerability in ad ults with varying BMI categories. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Obesity.

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The Obesity pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Obesity with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Obesity Treatment.

Obesity Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Obesity Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Obesity market.

Obesity Companies

Zealand Pharma, Sciwind Biosciences, Genexine, Sirnaomics, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, Regor Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, NodThera Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Fractyl Health, TransThera, Clearmind Medicine, PegBio, Biolingus, ERX Pharmaceuticals and others.

Obesity pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Obesity Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Obesity Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

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Scope of the Obesity Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Obesity Companies- Zealand Pharma, Sciwind Biosciences, Genexine, Sirnaomics, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, Regor Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, NodThera Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Fractyl Health, TransThera, Clearmind Medicine, PegBio, Biolingus, ERX Pharmaceuticals and others.

Obesity Therapies- APHD-012, Bimagrumab, Semaglutide, CT-868, GLY-200, Bremelanotide, and others.

Obesity Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Obesity Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Find out in DelveInsight's exclusive Obesity Pipeline Report @ Obesity Emerging Drugs and Major Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryObesity OverviewObesity Pipeline TherapeuticsObesity Therapeutic AssessmentLate Stage Products (Phase III)Retatrutide: Eli Lilly and CompanyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)KDS2010: NeuroBiogen / Scelix BioDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)WVE-007: Wave Life SciencesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsNBIP-'1968: Neurocrine BiosciencesDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive Obesity ProductsObesity Key CompaniesObesity Key ProductsObesity Unmet NeedsObesity Market DriversObesity Market BarriersObesity: Future Perspectives and ConclusionObesity Analyst ViewsObesity Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

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