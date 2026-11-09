Oral Mucositis Market And Pipeline Show Strong Potential With Leading Pharma Companies Advancing Innovative Treatment Options Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Oral Mucositis market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Oral Mucositis drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 09, 2026, DelveInsight's Oral Mucositis market report provides comprehensive insights into the Oral Mucositis market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including late-stage and mid-stage pipeline products. It also provides a therapeutics assessment by mechanism of action, molecule type, and clinical development stage, while examining the market drivers and barriers shaping the treatment landscape.

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Key Takeaways from the Oral Mucositis Report



In January 2026, OncoZenge announced that the one-month stability study results for its BupiZenge lozenge technology batch were within specifications. The batch was successfully manufactured at Meribel Pharma Solutions in Solna, Sweden, in December 2025, following a technology transfer conducted in collaboration with Molteni Farmaceutici.

In December 2025, OncoZenge announced the submission of the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for its pivotal Phase III trial (BZ003) of BupiZenge to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In August 2023, the US FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for avasopasem manganese for radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis, stating that the Phase III ROMAN trial results were not sufficiently persuasive to establish substantial evidence of effectiveness and safety.

In March 2023, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to RRx-001 for the prevention and attenuation of severe oral mucositis associated with chemotherapy and radiation in patients with head and neck cancer.

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest Oral Mucositis therapeutics market size in 2023.

Oral Mucositis treatment options include KEPIVANCE (palifermin), EPISIL, MuGard, Wecare's Oralcare rinse and gel, Acyclonine MUM, and other supportive care interventions.

The Oral Mucositis treatment landscape is primarily focused on palliative management, including pain control, nutritional support, oral hygiene, and mucosal protection.

Leading Oral Mucositis companies include Amgen, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Access Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation, OncoZenge, EpicentRx, Soligenix, and others. Promising therapies include avasopasem manganese (GC4419), RRx-001, BupiZenge, dusquetide (SGX942), and MIT-001, among others.

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Oral Mucositis Overview

Oral mucositis (OM) is a severely debilitating condition characterized by erythema, edema, and ulcerations of the oral mucosa. It commonly develops as a complication of cancer treatments, particularly chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which damage the rapidly dividing epithelial cells lining the oral cavity and gastrointestinal tract. This damage leaves the mucosal tissue vulnerable to inflammation, ulceration, and infection.

Common signs and symptoms include red, shiny, or swollen mouth and gums; bleeding in the mouth; sores affecting the mouth, gums, or tongue; soreness or pain in the mouth and throat; difficulty swallowing or speaking; dryness and burning sensations while eating; whitish patches or pus in the mouth; and increased or thickened saliva.

Diagnosis is generally based on the appearance, location, and timing of oral lesions, along with the patient's medical and treatment history. Laboratory investigations such as complete blood count, viral culture, biopsy, and fungal testing may help confirm the diagnosis and identify potential infections.

Common features include:



Inflammation and ulceration of the oral mucosa

Painful mouth and throat sores

Difficulty swallowing and speaking

Increased risk of infection

Association with chemotherapy and radiotherapy

Nutritional difficulties due to oral pain Greater reported risk among women than men

Oral Mucositis Emerging Drugs Profile

Avasopasem Manganese (GC4419): Galera Therapeutics

Avasopasem manganese is an investigational, highly selective small-molecule superoxide dismutase (SOD) mimetic developed to reduce radiation-induced severe oral mucositis. It is designed to rapidly convert superoxide into hydrogen peroxide and oxygen, potentially protecting normal tissues from radiation-associated damage. The drug received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designations from the US FDA for reducing the incidence and severity of radiation-induced oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer. It completed the Phase III ROMAN trial (NCT03689712). However, in August 2023, the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter, indicating that the available clinical evidence was insufficient to support approval.

RRx-001: EpicentRx

RRx-001 is an investigational therapy with direct NLRP3 inhibitory and Nrf2 upregulating properties, demonstrating anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities. It is being investigated for the prevention and attenuation of oral mucositis in patients receiving chemotherapy and radiation therapy. EpicentRx completed the Phase II PREVLAR trial (NCT03515538), evaluating the safety and efficacy of RRx-001 in patients receiving chemoradiation for oral cancers. The company is also evaluating the drug in the Phase II KEVLARx trial for reducing oral mucositis in patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation for head and neck cancer. RRx-001 received Fast Track Designation from the FDA in March 2023.

BupiZenge: OncoZenge

BupiZenge is a non-opioid oral formulation of bupivacaine, a well-established local anesthetic, developed in lozenge form for patients experiencing oral mucositis. The formulation is designed for repeated administration over an extended period to provide relief from pain in the mouth and throat among cancer patients. In December 2025, OncoZenge submitted a Clinical Trial Application for its pivotal Phase III BZ003 trial to the European Medicines Agency. In January 2026, the company announced successful one-month stability study results for its manufactured lozenge technology batch.

Dusquetide (SGX942): Soligenix

Dusquetide is an investigational synthetic peptide belonging to the Innate Defense Regulator (IDR) class. It is designed to modulate the body's response to injury and infection by promoting anti-inflammatory, anti-infective, and tissue-healing responses. Positive efficacy results have been demonstrated in Phase II and Phase III studies involving patients with oral mucositis.

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Oral Mucositis Market Drivers



Increasing incidence of cancer: The growing cancer patient population undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy is expected to increase the burden of treatment-associated oral mucositis.

Emerging pipeline therapies: Several late-stage and mid-stage candidates are being investigated to address the unmet treatment needs of patients.

Rising research and development activities: Increasing investments in supportive oncology care are encouraging the development of innovative oral mucositis treatments.

Growing healthcare expenditure: Incremental healthcare spending and rising awareness are expected to support diagnosis and treatment adoption.

Innovative treatment approaches: Novel formulations, mucosal protectants, anti-inflammatory agents, and pain management therapies may expand treatment options.

Regulatory support: Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations for investigational candidates may facilitate clinical development. Unmet medical needs: Limited specific treatment options create opportunities for innovative therapies that can improve pain management, healing, and quality of life.

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Oral Mucositis Market Barriers



Limited approved treatment options: The availability of specific therapies for oral mucositis remains limited, with treatment largely relying on supportive and palliative interventions.

Clinical development challenges: Demonstrating meaningful improvements in oral mucositis severity and duration remains challenging for emerging therapies.

Regulatory uncertainty: The FDA's Complete Response Letter for avasopasem manganese highlights the challenges associated with establishing sufficient clinical evidence.

Treatment-related complications: Severe pain, nutritional difficulties, and infection risks can complicate disease management.

Dependence on supportive care: Many patients continue to rely on conventional oral care, analgesics, mouthwashes, and nutritional support. Patient-specific treatment requirements: Differences in cancer therapies, disease severity, and patient characteristics may influence treatment response and adoption.

Scope of the Oral Mucositis Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: Amgen, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Access Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation, OncoZenge, EpicentRx, Soligenix, and others

Therapies: KEPIVANCE (palifermin), EPISIL, MuGard, avasopasem manganese (GC4419), RRx-001, BupiZenge, dusquetide (SGX942), MIT-001, and others

Study Period: 2022–2036

Forecast Period: 2026–2036 Analysis: Epidemiology segmentation, market size by therapy and class, drug uptake, KOL views, SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, market access and reimbursement, and unmet needs

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Oral Mucositis: Overview

Epidemiology

Treatment and Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

Marketed Products

Emerging Products

Drug Class Insights

Market Outlook

Drug Uptake

Pipeline Development Activities

Key Companies

Key Products

KOL Views

Qualitative Analysis

Market Access and Reimbursement

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.