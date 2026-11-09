Common Warts Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Common Warts Companies in the market include – Nielsen Biosciences, Maruho, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Torii Pharmaceutical, KinoPharma, Iwaki Seiyaku, and others.

(Albany, US), November 9, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Common Warts Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of common warts, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the common warts market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Common Warts Market Report



In January 2026, Verrica Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient was dosed in December 2025 in the global Phase III program evaluating YCANTH (VP-102) for the treatment of common warts.

In August 2025, Iwaki Seiyaku announced that it had obtained the results of the safety and efficacy of a Phase II clinical study of an ointment formulation for verruca vulgaris, being developed in collaboration with KinoPharma.

The common warts market size was valued at approximately USD 1,000 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2026 to 2036.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total number of prevalent cases of common warts in the 7MM was ~15,063,000 in 2025.

Common warts currently lack FDA-approved, specifically indicated prescription therapies, reflecting a notable treatment gap in dermatology.

The common warts treatment market is dominated by topical keratolytics (salicylic acid) and cryotherapy, which remain first-line therapies due to accessibility and established efficacy.

The warts market is characterized by high-volume, low-cost therapies alongside niche, high-value procedures, creating opportunities for innovative, patient-friendly treatments with durable outcomes.

The leading Common Warts companies include Nielsen Biosciences, Maruho, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Torii Pharmaceutical, KinoPharma, Iwaki Seiyaku, and others. Promising Common Warts therapies include CANDIN, YCANTH (VP-102), KNP2002, and others.

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Common Warts Overview

Common warts (verruca vulgaris) are benign epidermal proliferations caused by low-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) types (1, 2, 4, 27, and 57), entering through micro-abrasions in the skin. They present as rough, hyperkeratotic papules on the hands, fingers, periungual areas, and feet, often causing pain or cosmetic concern, with higher prevalence in children, adolescents, and immunocompromised individuals. Warts are classified into common, plantar, flat, and periungual types based on morphology and location. Transmission occurs via direct contact or contaminated surfaces (fomites), making them highly contagious. HPV drives keratinocyte hyperproliferation and immune evasion, contributing to persistence and recurrence despite treatment. Diagnosis is primarily clinical, based on characteristic morphology and thrombosed capillaries ("black dots"), while dermoscopy and skin biopsy are reserved for atypical, recurrent, or treatment-resistant cases.

Common Warts Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Prevalent Cases of Warts

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Warts

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Common Warts Treated Cases of Common Warts

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Common Warts Epidemiology Key Findings



In 2025, the total number of prevalent cases of common warts in the 7MM was ~15,063,000.

The highest burden is observed in children and adolescents, while immunocompromised individuals also show significantly increased incidence and persistence rates.

HPV infections causing cutaneous warts are most commonly linked to low-risk types 1, 2, 4, 27, and 57, which account for the majority of common wart cases.

In Europe, warts were identified as the most common skin disease, with a prevalence of 41.3%, a finding that underscores the significance of the Europe warts therapeutics market.

Plantar warts account for a significant proportion of cases in clinical settings, as they are more likely to become symptomatic due to pressure and pain on weight-bearing surfaces.

Despite being benign, common warts show a high spontaneous resolution rate (within 1–2 years in many cases), but a substantial proportion persist or recur due to immune evasion by HPV. Warts affect about 10% of the population worldwide, with prevalence rising to 10–20% in school-aged children; they are rare in infancy and early childhood, increase during school years, peak between 12 and 16 years, and are more frequently observed in immunosuppressed individuals and meat handlers.

Common Warts Treatment Landscape

The treatment of common warts is primarily aimed at lesion removal and reducing recurrence. First-line therapies include topical salicylic acid and cryotherapy (liquid nitrogen), which are widely used due to accessibility and established efficacy, though multiple treatment sessions are often required. In refractory cases, in-office procedures such as trichloroacetic acid (TCA), electrosurgery, laser therapy, and surgical excision are used to achieve lesion clearance, although these are limited by pain, scarring, and higher costs. Immunotherapeutic approaches, including intralesional Candida antigen and other off-label agents, are increasingly used to stimulate a host immune response against HPV, particularly in recurrent or multiple warts. Available management remains largely limited to non-specific approaches rather than targeted, virus-specific drugs, underscoring the need for standardized, evidence-driven pharmacologic options that directly address the underlying HPV infection.

Common Warts Pipeline Analysis

CANDIN: Nielsen Biosciences and Maruho

CANDIN (Candida albicans Skin Test Antigen for Cellular Immunity) is being repurposed as an immunotherapeutic approach for common warts, designed to activate the immune system against HPV-driven lesions. Nielsen BioSciences advanced the program to Phase III following encouraging Phase II results in the US, which were peer-reviewed and published in Dermatology & Therapy. Currently, CANDIN is approved in the US only as a diagnostic skin test for cellular hypersensitivity to Candida albicans and is not yet approved in the US or Japan for the treatment of common warts.

VP-102 (YCANTH): Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Torii Pharmaceutical

YCANTH (VP-102) is a proprietary drug-device combination featuring a GMP-controlled 0.7% cantharidin formulation delivered via a single-use applicator for precise topical dosing. In June 2019, Verrica announced positive topline results from the COVE-1 Phase II open-label trial, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of YCANTH in subjects with up to six common warts. Building on these findings, a Type C meeting with the FDA in November 2023 resulted in alignment on the pivotal Phase III trial design.

KNP2002: KinoPharma and Iwaki Seiyaku

KNP2002 is a topical ointment formulation being developed in collaboration by KinoPharma and Iwaki Seiyaku as an HPV genome transcription inhibitor. The program is currently in Phase II development for common warts.

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Common Warts Market Outlook

The common warts market is evolving gradually from a procedure-driven, lesion-destructive treatment paradigm toward immune-mediated and mechanism-based therapies targeting the underlying HPV infection. While topical salicylic acid and cryotherapy continue to dominate as first-line and in-office standards of care, their limitations in terms of pain, recurrence, and treatment adherence are driving demand for more effective and patient-friendly alternatives. The emergence of novel pipeline assets such as CANDIN, YCANTH (VP-102), and KNP2002 reflects a shift toward immunomodulatory, antiviral, and targeted mechanisms, which are expected to redefine treatment approaches by reducing recurrence and treatment burden. Geographically, the United States represents the largest market, driven by high treatment uptake, strong dermatology infrastructure, and early adoption of advanced therapies, while Europe and Japan continue to show steady growth supported by improving access to dermatological care and increasing awareness of treatment options. Overall, the market is expected to expand steadily during the forecast period, supported by high disease prevalence, persistent recurrence burden, and unmet need for durable therapies.

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Scope of the Common Warts Market Report



Coverage: 7MM

Study Period: 2022–2036

Historical Year: 2022–2025

Base Year: 2026

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

2025 Common Warts Market Size: ~USD 1,000 million

2036 Projected Common Warts Market Size: ~USD XX million

Common Warts Growth Rate (2026–2036): XX% CAGR

Common Warts Companies: Nielsen Biosciences, Maruho, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Torii Pharmaceutical, KinoPharma, Iwaki Seiyaku, and others

Common Warts Therapies: CANDIN, YCANTH (VP-102), KNP2002, and others

Common Warts Market Dynamics: market drivers and market barriers

Common Warts Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Common Warts Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement, Cost Assumptions and Pricing Analogues

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary of Common Warts

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Common Warts

Common Warts Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview of Common Warts

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Common Warts

Patient Journey of Common Warts

Emerging Therapies

Common Warts: Seven Major Market Analysis

Unmet Needs of Common Warts

SWOT Analysis of Common Warts

KOL Views of Common Warts

Market Access and Reimbursement of Common Warts

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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