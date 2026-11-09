Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Over The Study Period Of 2022-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Companies in the market include – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, CMP Pharma, Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, LIB Therapeutics, and others.

(Albany, US), November 9, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Report



In March 2026, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases announced that the US FDA approved Lomitapide (JUXTAPID) for pediatric patients with HoFH, expanding its indication to younger populations.

In September 2025, the US FDA expanded approval of Evinacumab (EVKEEZA) to include pediatric patients aged ≥1 year with HoFH.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH in the 7MM were approximately 1,840 in 2025.

In the US, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH were estimated at approximately 870 in 2025, and nearly 80% of cases were attributed to mutations in the LDLR gene.

Among the 7MM, the EU4 and the UK accounted for approximately 40% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH in 2025, a share expected to increase further during the study period.

Germany accounted for the highest number of total diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH among the EU4 and the UK in 2025.

According to DelveInsight, the United States accounted for a significant share of the homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia market, with potential upside driven by the increasing adoption of novel and targeted therapies.

Despite recent approvals, decreasing LDL-C in HoFH patients remains difficult, and newer, more potent, and better-tolerated LDL-lowering therapies are needed to prevent atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The leading Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia companies include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, CMP Pharma, Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, LIB Therapeutics, and others. Promising Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia therapies include Evinacumab (EVKEEZA), Alirocumab (PRALUENT), Evolocumab (REPATHA), Lomitapide (JUXTAPID/LOJUXTA), Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3), Lerodalcibep (LIB003) (LEROCHOL), and others.

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Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Overview

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) is a rare, inherited genetic disorder characterized by extremely high levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) from birth, leading to early-onset and aggressive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. It is caused by mutations in genes involved in LDL metabolism, most commonly the LDL receptor (LDLR), apolipoprotein B (APOB), or PCSK9, resulting in severely impaired clearance of LDL cholesterol from the bloodstream. Unlike heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, HoFH occurs when defective genes are inherited from both parents, making the condition significantly more severe, which is why the heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia management market and the HoFH segment differ considerably in treatment intensity. Clinically, patients often present with cutaneous or tendon xanthomas in childhood, corneal arcus, and premature cardiovascular complications, sometimes developing as early as adolescence. The disease is characterized by plasma cholesterol levels higher than 13 mmol/L (>500 mg/dL). Despite its rarity, HoFH carries a significant burden due to high morbidity, early mortality, and the need for lifelong intensive treatment.

The diagnosis of HoFH involves a combination of clinical assessment, lipid profiling, and genetic testing. Markedly elevated LDL-C levels (often >500 mg/dL if untreated) are a key diagnostic feature, and a family history of hypercholesterolemia or premature cardiovascular disease further supports the diagnosis. Genetic testing is considered the gold standard for confirming mutations in the LDLR, APOB, or PCSK9 genes. Imaging techniques such as coronary artery calcium scoring or carotid ultrasound may also be used to evaluate the extent of cardiovascular involvement.

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

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Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology Key Findings



In 2025, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH in the 7MM were approximately 1,840.

In the US, approximately 870 diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH were estimated in 2025.

The EU4 and the UK accounted for approximately 40% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH in 2025 among the 7MM, which is expected to increase further during the study period.

In the US, nearly 80% of cases were reported due to mutations in the LDLR gene. Germany accounted for the highest total diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH in 2025 among the EU4 and the UK.

Approved Therapies for Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Lomitapide (JUXTAPID/LOJUXTA): Chiesi Farmaceutici/Recordati

Lomitapide is an MTP inhibitor. MTP is critical in the assembly and secretion of ApoB-containing lipoproteins in the liver and intestines. Lomitapide effectively reduces LDL-C levels in patients lacking or with defective LDL receptors. It was approved by the US FDA in December 2012, by the EMA in July 2013, and in Japan in September 2016.

Evolocumab (REPATHA): Amgen

Evolocumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets PCSK9, a key regulator of LDL receptor degradation. By inhibiting PCSK9, it increases the number of LDL receptors available on hepatocytes, enhancing the clearance of circulating LDL cholesterol. It received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe in 2015 and in Japan in 2016. In patients with HoFH, it has demonstrated significant LDL-C reductions when used as an adjunct to maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapy, although the response may vary depending on residual LDL receptor activity.

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Analysis

Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3): Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Zodasiran is an investigational, subcutaneously administered RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic designed to silence ANGPTL3 mRNA in hepatocytes, thereby mimicking ANGPTL3 deficiency and reducing atherogenic lipoproteins. It is being developed for dyslipidemias, including HoFH and mixed hyperlipidemia, and has demonstrated robust and durable reductions in triglycerides, LDL-C, and other atherogenic lipoproteins in clinical studies.

Lerodalcibep (LIB003) (LEROCHOL): LIB Therapeutics

Lerodalcibep is a recombinant fusion protein with a PCSK9-binding domain and human serum albumin (HSA), designed to inhibit PCSK9 and enhance LDL receptor recycling, thereby reducing LDL-C levels. In December 2024, the company announced the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US FDA. The drug is under regulatory review, supported by Phase III data demonstrating significant LDL-C reduction and a favorable safety profile.

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Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Outlook

HoFH is a rare, genetically driven, and highly severe lipid disorder, and the disease burden remains disproportionately high despite a small patient population, driven by lifelong treatment needs, high morbidity, and the requirement for intensive lipid-lowering strategies. The broader hypercholesterolemia treatment market begins with statins such as atorvastatin (ATORVALIQ), rosuvastatin (CRESTOR), and simvastatin (ZOCOR), along with ezetimibe. However, as these therapies are LDL receptor-dependent and often insufficient in HoFH, the homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia treatment market increasingly relies on advanced and adjunctive therapies.

Targeted biologics and novel lipid-lowering agents are transforming the treatment landscape. PCSK9 inhibitors such as evolocumab (REPATHA) and alirocumab (PRALUENT) are widely used, although their efficacy may be limited in patients with minimal LDL receptor function. The ANGPTL3 inhibitor evinacumab (EVKEEZA) has emerged as a key therapy due to its LDL receptor-independent mechanism, offering significant LDL-C reduction in severe HoFH patients. Lomitapide (JUXTAPID/LOJUXTA) and the antisense therapy mipomersen (KYNAMRO) provide additional options in refractory cases, although safety and tolerability concerns may limit their use. LDL apheresis and, in extreme cases, liver transplantation continue to play a role in disease management.

Overall, the familial hypercholesterolemia market is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period, driven by innovation in lipid-lowering therapies, increasing awareness and diagnosis, and the shift toward precision medicine and long-acting treatment strategies.

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Drivers



Rising burden and genetic risk, with improved genetic screening and awareness expanding the diagnosed patient pool

Advancements in multimodal treatment approaches, including lipid-lowering drugs, lifestyle modifications, and LDL apheresis

An expanding pipeline of next-generation PCSK9 inhibitors, ANGPTL3 inhibitors, RNA-based therapies, and gene-editing technologies Growing unmet need for newer, more potent, and better-tolerated LDL-lowering therapies

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Barriers



High cost of novel lipid-lowering agents and reimbursement challenges

Limited patient identification, and delayed or missed diagnosis due to low awareness and limited screening

Limited efficacy in patients with minimal or no LDL receptor function

High treatment burden due to lifelong therapy and frequent apheresis Limited use of genetic testing and personalized treatment approaches

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Treatment Landscape

The treatment of HoFH involves an intensive, combination-based approach aimed at significantly reducing LDL-C levels and preventing early cardiovascular complications. The current standard of care is centered on high-intensity statins and ezetimibe, which form the backbone of therapy, although their effectiveness may be limited due to impaired LDL receptor function in many patients. To achieve further LDL-C reduction, additional therapies such as evolocumab and alirocumab are used to enhance LDL receptor recycling, while evinacumab offers a receptor-independent mechanism, making it particularly effective in severe cases. In patients who do not achieve adequate control with pharmacotherapy, lipoprotein apheresis is employed as an adjunctive treatment to mechanically remove LDL cholesterol from the bloodstream at regular intervals. Overall, current HoFH management relies on multidrug regimens and adjunctive procedures to achieve optimal lipid control and improve long-term outcomes, shaping the wider hypercholesterolemia market.

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Scope of the Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2022-2036

Historical Year- 2022-2025

Base Year- 2026

Forecast Period- 2026-2036

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Companies- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, CMP Pharma, Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, LIB Therapeutics, and others.

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Therapies- Evinacumab (EVKEEZA), Alirocumab (PRALUENT), Evolocumab (REPATHA), Atorvastatin (ATORVALIQ), Lomitapide (JUXTAPID/LOJUXTA), ARO-ANG3, Lerodalcibep (LIB003) (LEROCHOL), and others.

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Dynamics: Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia market drivers and market barriers

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

Patient Journey of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Marketed Therapies

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Emerging Therapies

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH): 7MM Analysis

Unmet Needs of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

SWOT Analysis of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

KOL Views of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

Market Access and Reimbursement of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

Appendix

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