Wulianhua Stone Slabs Highlight The Importance Of Proper Post-Installation Maintenance

Wulianhua slabs are a common type of granite stone, widely used in architectural decoration due to their distinctive veining and robust texture. To preserve the aesthetic appeal of Wulianhua slabs and extend their service life, proper post-installation maintenance is essential.

I. Regular cleaning forms the foundation of Wulianhua slab maintenance. For routine cleaning, employ a neutral detergent and lukewarm water, avoiding acidic or alkaline cleaners as these chemicals may corrode the stone surface. Use a soft cloth or sponge during cleaning, refraining from hard brushes to prevent scratching the surface. After cleaning, promptly dry with a clean, soft cloth to prevent water stains.

2. Protective treatment constitutes a vital aspect of Wulianhua slab maintenance. The natural pores in stone readily absorb stains and moisture, leading to discolouration and damage. Therefore, regular protective treatment is recommended. Specialised stone sealants available on the market effectively seal the surface pores, preventing the ingress of stains and moisture. Such treatment should be applied every six months to one year.

Thirdly, avoid impacts from heavy objects and scratches. Although Wulianhua slabs possess considerable hardness, impacts from heavy items and scratches from sharp objects should still be prevented. Particular attention is required in high-traffic areas such as kitchens and bathrooms. Placing protective mats or rugs on the stone surface can reduce the risk of wear and impact damage.

IV. Prompt stain removal is crucial for maintaining Wulianhua slabs. Clean any spills immediately to prevent staining penetration. For stubborn marks, use specialised stone cleaners, ensuring compatibility with Wulianhua slabs to avoid secondary damage.

Regular inspection and maintenance are equally vital. Periodically assess the surface condition of Wulianhua slabs to promptly identify and address issues such as cracks or damage, thereby significantly extending the stone's service life. Should the surface luster diminish, professional polishing can be arranged to restore its original sheen.

In summary, the long-term maintenance of Wulianhua slabs requires a multi-faceted approach encompassing cleaning, protection, damage prevention, prompt stain treatment, and regular inspections. Only through such meticulous care can Wulianhua slabs sustain their aesthetic appeal and functionality, thereby extending their service life.

About Us

Rizhao Haichen Stone Co., Ltd., situated in Rizhao City, Shandong Province, China, has evolved over a decade into a comprehensive stone enterprise encompassing quarrying, stone processing, project installation, and stone import-export operations.