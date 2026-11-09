New Industry Guide Explores Key Differences Between Knife Gate And Conventional Valves

Many buyers confuse knife gate valves and conventional wedge gate valves, since both belong to the gate valve family and rely on vertical lifting gate for on-off isolation. However, their internal design, sealing logic and suitable working conditions are completely different. Choosing the wrong type will cause blockage, leakage and frequent downtime on site.

A conventional gate valve (wedge gate valve) is designed for clean media. It adopts a thick wedge disc and a valve body with bottom cavity. The wedge presses tightly against the two inclined seats to realize metal hard sealing, which delivers excellent tight shut-off performance under high pressure and high temperature. Its full bore design brings low flow resistance when fully open. But the bottom pocket inside the valve body is a natural dead zone. Fibers, sand and solid particles will deposit and get stuck in this cavity, preventing the wedge from closing completely, which easily leads to jamming and internal leakage. Conventional gate valves are widely used for clean water, steam, oil, natural gas and purified chemical pipelines in water supply, power, oil & gas systems. They are suitable for high pressure classes and long-term stable isolation of clean fluid.

The knife gate valv is specially developed for harsh dirty media. It uses a thin, sharp beveled blade gate instead of a thick wedge. The straight-through body has no bottom pocket, so there is no dead space for debris accumulation. When closing, the sharp blade cuts through fibers, pulp, sludge and soft solids, pushing impurities away from the sealing surface. It features self-cleaning function during each opening and closing stroke. Knife gate valves are compact, light in weight with shorter face-to-face length, saving installation space. Most standard knife gate valves are unidirectional sealing with soft seat, which works well for slurry, wastewater sludge, mining tailings, paper pulp and ash slurry. It is popular in wastewater treatment, mining, pulp & paper, desulfurization and mineral processing industries.