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New Industry Guide Explores Key Differences Between Knife Gate And Conventional Valves


Date: 2026-11-09 07:13:13

(MENAFN- GetNews) Tianjin, China - November 0 9, 2026

Many buyers confuse knife gate valves and conventional wedge gate valves, since both belong to the gate valve family and rely on vertical lifting gate for on-off isolation. However, their internal design, sealing logic and suitable working conditions are completely different. Choosing the wrong type will cause blockage, leakage and frequent downtime on site.

A conventional gate valve (wedge gate valve) is designed for clean media. It adopts a thick wedge disc and a valve body with bottom cavity. The wedge presses tightly against the two inclined seats to realize metal hard sealing, which delivers excellent tight shut-off performance under high pressure and high temperature. Its full bore design brings low flow resistance when fully open. But the bottom pocket inside the valve body is a natural dead zone. Fibers, sand and solid particles will deposit and get stuck in this cavity, preventing the wedge from closing completely, which easily leads to jamming and internal leakage. Conventional gate valves are widely used for clean water, steam, oil, natural gas and purified chemical pipelines in water supply, power, oil & gas systems. They are suitable for high pressure classes and long-term stable isolation of clean fluid.

The knife gate valv is specially developed for harsh dirty media. It uses a thin, sharp beveled blade gate instead of a thick wedge. The straight-through body has no bottom pocket, so there is no dead space for debris accumulation. When closing, the sharp blade cuts through fibers, pulp, sludge and soft solids, pushing impurities away from the sealing surface. It features self-cleaning function during each opening and closing stroke. Knife gate valves are compact, light in weight with shorter face-to-face length, saving installation space. Most standard knife gate valves are unidirectional sealing with soft seat, which works well for slurry, wastewater sludge, mining tailings, paper pulp and ash slurry. It is popular in wastewater treatment, mining, pulp & paper, desulfurization and mineral processing industries.

Items Knife Gate Valve Conventional Wedge Gate Valve
Gate Structure Thin sharp blade Thick wedge disc
Flow Channel Straight through, no bottom cavity With bottom pocket
Best Media Slurry, sludge, fiber, solids-laden medium Clean water, steam, oil, gas
Pressure Rating Normally low & medium pressure Wide range from Class150 to Class2500
Anti-clogging Excellent Poor, easy to trap solids
Installation Space Compact, short face-to-face Heavy, longer structure length
Sealing Type Soft seal mostly, unidirectional Metal hard seal, bidirectional tight shutoff

Selection Tips

Pick conventional wedge gate valve if you handle clean media, high pressure or steam service with strict bubble-tight shutoff requirement. Choose knife gate valve for slurry, sludge and fibrous media where anti-blocking is the priority.

As a professional valve manufacturer, we supply both knife gate valves and conventional gate valves with multiple materials including carbon steel, ductile iron and stainless steel. Customized manual, electric and pneumatic actuators are available for different automation demands.

About Us

KR VALVE (TIANJIN) Co., LTD is a company specializing in valve design and manufacturing and comprehensive technical services. Guided by our core corporate philosophy-“Quality Settles the Cornerstone, Innovation Leads Development”-we have solidified our position as a trusted partner for clients worldwide.

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