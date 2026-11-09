New Industry Guide Explores Key Differences Between Knife Gate And Conventional Valves
|Items
|Knife Gate Valve
|Conventional Wedge Gate Valve
|Gate Structure
|Thin sharp blade
|Thick wedge disc
|Flow Channel
|Straight through, no bottom cavity
|With bottom pocket
|Best Media
|Slurry, sludge, fiber, solids-laden medium
|Clean water, steam, oil, gas
|Pressure Rating
|Normally low & medium pressure
|Wide range from Class150 to Class2500
|Anti-clogging
|Excellent
|Poor, easy to trap solids
|Installation Space
|Compact, short face-to-face
|Heavy, longer structure length
|Sealing Type
|Soft seal mostly, unidirectional
|Metal hard seal, bidirectional tight shutoff
Selection Tips
Pick conventional wedge gate valve if you handle clean media, high pressure or steam service with strict bubble-tight shutoff requirement. Choose knife gate valve for slurry, sludge and fibrous media where anti-blocking is the priority.
As a professional valve manufacturer, we supply both knife gate valves and conventional gate valves with multiple materials including carbon steel, ductile iron and stainless steel. Customized manual, electric and pneumatic actuators are available for different automation demands.
About Us
KR VALVE (TIANJIN) Co., LTD is a company specializing in valve design and manufacturing and comprehensive technical services. Guided by our core corporate philosophy-“Quality Settles the Cornerstone, Innovation Leads Development”-we have solidified our position as a trusted partner for clients worldwide.
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