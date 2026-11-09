Central Asia Trade Up 40.1%! Saiqiang Takes Early Position, Riding Linyi's Export Growth

Linyi has officially obtained the UN/CEFACT international port code CNLYI, recognized worldwide as an origin and destination port.

This milestone strengthens Linyi's multimodal transport system - sea-rail intermodal, international road freight, and China-Europe Railway Express - significantly boosting the city's global trade capacity and empowering local exporters.

Strong Growth in Emerging Markets

According to 2025 foreign trade data, Linyi's emerging markets are growing fast:

● +40.1%year-on-year imports & exports to the five Central Asian countries

● +82.1%year-on-year imports & exports to the African market

With smoother customs clearance and more reliable cross-border logistics, Central Asia, Eurasia, and Africa have become key growth drivers for Linyi's foreign trade.

Staying Ahead in Central Asia

Markets reward those who prepare early.

As a Linyi-based national high-tech enterprise with 20 years in the Adhesive Industry, Saiqiang expanded early into Central Asia and Eurasia.

We now operate a local production base in Almaty, Kazakhstan - our Central Asia PU foam manufacturing hub. This enables local production, local warehousing, and direct local delivery.

Compared with traditional direct export from China, a local factory solves multiple trade pain points:

✅ Shorter delivery lead times across Eurasia ✅ Products adapted to local climate and engineering conditions ✅ Lower cross-border transit risks, more stable supply chains

Dual-Engine Global Strategy

Backed by Linyi's new CNLYI port advantage, Saiqiang now runs a dual-capacity model: production in China plus a manufacturing base in Central Asia.

We ship efficiently to dozens of countries and regions through streamlined customs and multimodal transport. Our full product line - PU foam, structural adhesive, and sealant - offers consistent supply and reliable quality to overseas customers.

From infrastructure projects in Central Asia to end-market demand across Eurasia, Saiqiang stays focused on certified quality, stable capacity, and dependable service.

Building on Linyi's Momentum

As Linyi opens further to the world, local manufacturers are seizing new opportunities.

Going forward, Saiqiang will keep its roots in Linyi and deliver globally. Leveraging our dual-base capacity and strict quality control, we will continue providing reliable adhesive solutions to partners worldwide - helping "Made in Linyi" reach more markets.

About Us

Shanghai Saiqiang Chemical Co., Ltd. was established in 2005, committed to silicone rubber, foam rubber research and development, production and sales.