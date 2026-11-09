Carpeting For Conference Rooms Is Not The Same As That Used For Guest Rooms.

The requirements for conference room carpeting are entirely different from those for guest rooms. While guest room carpets are chosen primarily for their tactile comfort and aesthetic patterns, conference room carpets must address three key functional needs: ensuring that participants can clearly hear one another across the table; withstanding the heavy wear and tear from dozens of people moving chairs and walking about daily; and providing a seamless, wall-to-wall surface.

This particular product is an Axminster-woven, wall-to-wall carpet designed specifically for such environments-including corporate office conference rooms, hotel boardrooms, training facilities, and convention centers. It is more than just a decorative floor covering; it serves as an integrated element that shapes both the acoustic and visual character of the entire space.

The primary materials are wool (for quality) and nylon (for added durability).

There are two common compositions: 80% wool blended with 20% nylon, or 100% nylon.

Wool offers a superior tactile feel and excellent sound absorption; its loose fiber structure provides a soft underfoot experience and effectively traps sound. However, pure wool has moderate wear resistance, making it unsuitable for high-traffic areas like conference rooms. Adding 20%nylon enhances both wear resistance and resilience-a standard industry compromise, not a "miracle" solution.

The all-nylon version follows a different logic: it is affordable, highly durable, stain-resistant, and easy to maintain. This makes it ideal for settings with limited budgets or extremely high usage, such as training centers or government meeting rooms-though it lacks the soft, warm, and luxurious feel of wool.

Pile height and density determine the tactile experience.

The pile height typically ranges from 7 to 12 millimeters. A higher pile offers a plusher feel and better sound absorption, but it makes moving chairs more difficult and complicates cleaning. A lower pile provides better wear resistance and easier maintenance, though it may feel thinner underfoot. For conference rooms, the height usually falls between 8 and 10 millimeters, depending on the specific use-thicker for executive boardrooms, and thinner for general-purpose staff meeting rooms.

The density ranges from 7×7 to 7×12. This figure refers to the number of threads woven per inch; a higher count results in a denser weave, finer pattern detail, and greater structural integrity. A 7×12 configuration allows for intricate pattern details with crisp, clean edges, while a 7×7 configuration offers a bolder, more robust look-ideal for large-scale geometric designs or color gradients.

The Carpet Backing: A Crucial Detail

The backing consists of a woven polypropylene (PP) fabric bonded with SBR latex. The PP fabric ensures dimensional stability, preventing the carpet from losing its shape after years of use, while the SBR latex provides a secure grip on the floor, offering anti-slip properties and preventing the carpet from sticking to the subfloor. In office environments, the most common issue isn't wear to the carpet surface, but rather the backing adhering to the floor or becoming slippery-problems that effectively necessitate a complete re-installation.

The carpets also undergo several factory treatments: stain resistance, flame retardancy, antibacterial protection, and wrinkle resistance. Flame retardancy is particularly critical for conference rooms; in fact, it is often the first requirement checked during inspections for high-occupancy spaces.

Colors and Patterns

The process supports up to 16 colors. Custom patterns and color schemes are fully accommodated-whether matching specific corporate brand identity (VI) standards or the signature color palettes of a hotel brand. This is the key advantage of the Axminster weaving technique: the patterns are woven directly into the structure rather than merely printed on the surface, ensuring that the colors remain vibrant and the base remains concealed, even after years of heavy foot traffic.

About Us

Rizhao Changguan International Trade Co., Ltd. (an export entity for the Dongsheng Group) was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Rizhao. With an annual production capacity of 23 million square meters, the company is exceptionally well-positioned to handle conference room carpeting projects. Clients benefit from a seamless workflow-from initial sampling and mass production to subsequent replenishment-without the risk of production bottlenecks. Furthermore, the company can retain specific yarns and weaving patterns, ensuring that any additional carpet ordered even two years later will perfectly match the original installation.