Seven Leading Raised Floor Platforms Meet Data Center Infrastructure Demands
|Rank
|Platform type
|Typical construction
|Relative installed cost
|Lifecycle cost outlook
|Maintainability
|Best suited to
|Key trade-off
|1
|Cementitious-filled steel panels
|Steel pan filled with a cementitious material; installed on an adjustable pedestal system, often with stringers.
|Medium–high
|Often favorable over a long service period when the floor is correctly selected, installed, and maintained.
|High: individual panels can be lifted for access; damaged panels can generally be replaced individually.
|Data halls needing a durable, serviceable floor for regular underfloor access.
|Heavier panels can require more effort and suitable lifting tools during access work.
|2
|Calcium-sulfate core panels
|Dense calcium-sulfate core, commonly enclosed or reinforced with a metal covering.
|Medium–high
|Can be competitive over time where durability, dimensional stability, and routine panel replacement are priorities.
|High: modular panels provide access to services; damaged units can usually be replaced without rebuilding the whole floor.
|Facilities seeking a dense, stable panel and planned access to underfloor services.
|Panel weight and moisture protection need consideration during handling and operation.
|3
|Steel-encapsulated woodcore panels
|Composite wood-based core enclosed in formed steel, typically with a separate floor finish.
|Low–medium
|Low initial cost may be offset by earlier replacement if panels are exposed to moisture, edge damage, or heavy wear.
|Medium–high: panels are replaceable, but the core and edges require protection from moisture and damage.
|Budget-conscious projects with controlled environmental conditions and moderate service demands.
|Moisture ingress or damaged encapsulation can shorten panel life.
|4
|Hollow steel panels
|Formed steel panels with a hollow interior, used with a compatible pedestal and support arrangement.
|Medium
|May offer a practical balance where the specified panel capacity and finish meet the site's needs.
|High: accessible panels can be lifted and replaced; routine checks should include panel seating and support condition.
|Projects requiring a metal panel construction and straightforward access to the floor void.
|Suitability depends on the tested panel system, support layout, loading, and floor finish.
|5
|Aluminum panels
|Cast or fabricated aluminum panel construction, selected as part of a compatible raised-floor system.
|High
|Higher initial cost can be justified in specialized applications; evaluate total cost against the actual loading and operating requirements.
|High: modular access is retained, and aluminum does not rust like unprotected steel; inspect the whole system and its connections.
|Applications where weight, corrosion considerations, or a specialized panel design are important.
|Higher acquisition cost; verify system-specific load ratings and compatibility before selection.
|6
|Concrete-filled steel panels
|Steel pan filled with concrete or a concrete-based material to form a dense, heavy-duty panel.
|High
|Potentially durable in demanding areas, but handling, support, and access requirements can add operating cost.
|Medium: panels remain individually accessible, but their weight can make frequent lifting slower and more labor-intensive.
|Areas with demanding load requirements where the structural design supports a heavier floor system.
|High dead load and panel-handling demands; structural capacity must be checked.
|7
|Low-profile raised floor systems
|Shallow modular panels on short pedestals; available in different panel materials and system designs.
|Low–medium
|Can reduce retrofit or room-preparation costs, but may not suit future service growth or extensive underfloor distribution.
|Medium: panels can be removable, although restricted void height can make cable and service work less convenient.
|Retrofits with limited available floor height and modest underfloor service requirements.
|Limited void space reduces routing capacity and may constrain later changes.
How to read the ranking: Overall order is an indicative comparison of lifecycle value and maintainability, not a universal specification. Relative cost bands are qualitative; actual costs vary by region, floor height, finish, pedestal and stringer design, installation conditions, and required load performance. A 600 × 600 mm (24 × 24 in) module is common, but sizes and system details vary. Confirm concentrated, uniform, rolling-load, and ultimate-load requirements using the tested performance data for the complete panel-and-support system. Maintainability ratings assume panels are accessible and handled using appropriate procedures.
Conclusion
This guide compares seven Raised Floor Platform options for data centers by examining their panel cores and support systems, from lightweight configurations to designs intended for heavier equipment. It explains how to compare rated loads against the six load classes in EN 12825 and how to select airflow panels that help maintain equipment inlet temperatures within ASHRAE TC 9.9's 18–27°C range. Rather than treating one platform as suitable for every facility, the overview connects design choices to operating needs and room conditions also considers underfloor clearance for airflow, cable routing, and technician access, alongside seismic restraint, fire performance, and electrical bonding. The final comparison weighs lifecycle cost and maintainability, including inspection, cleaning, repairs, and the flexibility to adapt the floor as layouts change. Together, these criteria help data center teams assess platform options as complete systems, balancing structural capacity, cooling support, safety, and long-term service needs.
About us
Shenzhen Lingding Technology Co., Ltd.: Your Premier Partner in Raised Access Flooring Solutions
Since our establishment in 2009, Shenzhen Lingding Technology Co., Ltd. has stood as a cornerstone of innovation and quality in the manufacturing of high-performance raised access floors. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, spanning over 20,000 square meters in the industrial hub of Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, is a testament to our production prowess. Here, fifteen fully automated production lines hum with efficiency, enabling us to achieve a remarkable annual output capacity of 2 million square meters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment