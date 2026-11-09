Chinese Prefabricated Hole Soft Water Hose Factories Expand Manufacturing Capabilities

MENAFN - GetNews) Shandong Province, China-November 9, 2026

Shandong Reachen Environment Technology Co., Ltd is a leading China prefabricated hole soft water hose factory, specializing in agricultural irrigation products for global markets.

Our prefabricated hole soft water hoses feature precision-punched outlets for uniform water distribution and easy installation. Made from high-strength polyethylene, they resist pressure, abrasion, and UV exposure-reducing labor costs and water waste in field, orchard, and greenhouse irrigation.

As a professional manufacturer, we also produce drip irrigation tapes, filters, and water-fertilizer integrated machines, offering complete irrigation solutions. With advanced technology and strict quality control, our products meet international standards.

Thanks to large-scale production and Shandong's supply chain advantages, we offer competitive prices without compromising quality. Our products are exported to the United States, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Africa, and other regions, earning trust from international customers.

We welcome global buyers to visit our factory and discuss cooperation.

Shandong Reachen Environment Technology Co., Ltd

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WhatsApp/WeChat: 156-1015-6210

About us

Founded in 2005 and located in Zibo Economic Development Zone, Shandong Province, Shandong Liangcheng Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating research & development, manufacturing, and engineering construction, specializing in smart agricultural irrigation and flood control and drainage solutions.