New Industry Report Explores Universal Tensile Testing Machine Selection, Fixtures, And Calibration Standards
Which tensile testing machine is suitable for plastic and rubber?
Use the UP-2000A single-column universal testing machine (0-5kN) for standard tensile, tear, and peel tests of common plastics and rubber materials. For high-strength engineering plastics and rigid rubber requiring compression and bending tests, choose the UP-2003 double-column universal testing machine for higher structural rigidity and more stable test data.
Can a universal tensile tester test tape and film peel strength? What fixtures do I need?
Yes. The UP-2000 series supports 90° and 180° peel strength tests for tapes and films. Standard required fixtures include peel clamps, tape clamps, and film stretching clamps. For ultra-thin films, release paper, and high-precision adhesive tape testing, the dedicated UP-2000 peel testing machine delivers more accurate and user-friendly results.
What standards do universal tensile machines follow? How are they calibrated?
Our universal tensile testing machines comply with GB/T 16491, ISO 7500, and ASTM E4 international standards. Each unit is fully calibrated across the entire range before shipment. It supports third-party metrological calibration using standard force weights and force sensors, ensuring fully traceable, precise, and laboratory-certified test data.
About Us
Dongguan YOUBI Test Equipment. which has become an important manufacturer of environmentally friendly test chambers, is a modernization high-tech corporation, specializing in the design and manufacture of environmental and mechanical testing equipment.
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