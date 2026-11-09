New Industry Report Explores Universal Tensile Testing Machine Selection, Fixtures, And Calibration Standards

Which tensile testing machine is suitable for plastic and rubber?

Use the UP-2000A single-column universal testing machine (0-5kN) for standard tensile, tear, and peel tests of common plastics and rubber materials. For high-strength engineering plastics and rigid rubber requiring compression and bending tests, choose the UP-2003 double-column universal testing machine for higher structural rigidity and more stable test data.

Can a universal tensile tester test tape and film peel strength? What fixtures do I need?

Yes. The UP-2000 series supports 90° and 180° peel strength tests for tapes and films. Standard required fixtures include peel clamps, tape clamps, and film stretching clamps. For ultra-thin films, release paper, and high-precision adhesive tape testing, the dedicated UP-2000 peel testing machine delivers more accurate and user-friendly results.

What standards do universal tensile machines follow? How are they calibrated?

Our universal tensile testing machines comply with GB/T 16491, ISO 7500, and ASTM E4 international standards. Each unit is fully calibrated across the entire range before shipment. It supports third-party metrological calibration using standard force weights and force sensors, ensuring fully traceable, precise, and laboratory-certified test data.

About Us

Dongguan YOUBI Test Equipment. which has become an important manufacturer of environmentally friendly test chambers, is a modernization high-tech corporation, specializing in the design and manufacture of environmental and mechanical testing equipment.