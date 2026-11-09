New Market Analysis Reveals Latest Large Capacity Concrete Mixer Pricing Trends Across India

The patented streamlined mixing arm not only plays a radial cutting role on the material in the mixing process, but also plays an axial driving role more effectively, making the material stirring more violent and achieving the homogenization of the material in a short time. Moreover, due to the unique design of the mixing device, the utilization rate of cement is improved.

Main shaft bearing and shaft end seal separate design, when the shaft end seal damage, will not affect the normal work of the bearing. In addition, this design facilitates the removal and replacement of shaft end seal.

Advantages of concrete mixer:

Can maintain stable output efficiency of the equipment for a long time,

Avoid abnormal wear and damage of belt.

Reduce the labor intensity of maintenance personnel.

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About Us

Qingdao CO-NELE Machinery Co.,Ltd is one of the national science & technology innovating enterprises since 1993. CO-NELE has obtained more than 80 national technology patents and more than 10,000 mixers. It has become the most comprehensive professional mixing company in China.