Industry Study Reveals How Aluminized Cellulose Film Achieves Near-Foil Barrier Properties At Half The Weight

(MENAFN- GetNews) Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China - November 09 , 2026 Aluminized cellulose film is a natural cellulose base film with an ultrathin aluminium layer deposited onto it under vacuum. It gives a chocolate or candy pack the light blocking, aroma barrier and dead-fold twist memory that buyers expect from a metallised surface, without shipping a multi-layer foil lamination. Here is what the deposited layer actually delivers, where the comparison with foil holds, and where it does not.

The aluminium is a coating, not a foil. Vacuum aluminium deposition puts an ultrathin metallic layer onto the surface of a regenerated cellulose base film, so the metallised look, the light blocking and the aroma barrier come from a few tens of nanometres of metal rather than from a laminated web.

On absolute barrier numbers it is not a foil substitute. Our published three-layer system reaches an OTR of 0.5 cm3/m2·day·atm and a WVTR of 1.0 g/m2·day, against 0.001 on both for an aluminium-laminated bag. Near-foil is a statement about the application, not the number.

The weight argument is structural and it holds. A deposited layer replaces the aluminium and support films of a laminate, so the pack ships a coated base film instead of a multi-layer structure.

The base film is still cellulose. Regenerated cellulose by the viscose process, supplied in 19 to 35 gsm mother rolls, with the compostability and twist behaviour of cellophane. Specify the material, not the finish. Barrier with its test conditions, sealing window at your humidity, compostability evidence, food contact status per market, and the twist data. What Vacuum Aluminium Deposition Does to a Cellulose Base Aluminized cellulose film: the deposited aluminium gives the mirror gloss while the cellulose base underneath keeps the twist behaviour and the compostability of cellophane. The base film is a semi-crystalline biopolymer, and its numbers set the limits of what is deposited onto it. Regenerated cellulose from the viscose process carries a degree of polymerisation of roughly 250 to 350 and a crystallinity of 35 to 45%, and its glass transition sits at about 220°C dry, falling to around 80°C at 12% moisture. Because a deposited layer does not change the substrate chemistry, those figures still apply to a metallised film, and they are why a cellulose pack behaves differently from polyethylene in humid heat. The metallising step itself is thin. Vacuum aluminium deposition condenses aluminium vapour onto the film surface under vacuum, which is why the product description for our aluminized cellulose film can say that the ultra-thin aluminium layer does not hinder the biodegradability of the natural cellulose underneath it. Because the layer is ultrathin, the film keeps what buyers buy cellophane for: metallic gloss, print compatibility, a surface that resists oil and aroma transfer, and the dead-fold behaviour that holds a chocolate twist. What changes with the metallising is the light and the smell. The published feature list is explicit: barrier protection for moisture, oxygen and aroma, light-blocking capability against light-induced spoilage, twisting performance, and a mirror-like gloss that accepts custom colour and printing. Because those are application-level promises rather than instrument readings, the next question is always the same: what does the barrier number say, and under which conditions was it measured? What does not change is the family the film belongs to. It remains a cellulose film in the regulatory and waste sense, which is why a buyer with a compostability commitment can consider it. Because compostability and barrier live in different layers, the metallised version inherits the base film's end-of-life story while borrowing its surface performance. Aluminized Cellulose Against a Foil Laminate The honest way to run this comparison is on published numbers, with the test conditions attached. The table sets our published cellulose constructions against the aluminium-laminated bag structure our technical paper uses for tropical transit, and against the uncoated base film. Published barrier figures across the cellulose and laminate constructions

Construction OTR (cm3/m2·day·atm) WVTR (g/m2·day) Regenerated cellulose base film Not published About 100 to 200 One-side PVDC coated film Not published About 3 to 8 Aluminized cellulose, PVDC + SiOx barrier 0.5 1.0 Aluminium-laminated bag, 7-layer PET/Al/PE 0.001 0.001

Read that table before writing the marketing copy, because the gap is real. The aluminium-laminated bag is published at 0.001 on both axes, roughly five hundred times better on oxygen transmission and a thousand times better on water vapour than our coated aluminized construction. Because no metallised cellulose film closes that gap, a claim that aluminized cellulose is a drop-in foil replacement is one a buyer tests in the first meeting.

What the comparison does support is a near-foil claim about a specific job. In a chocolate twist wrap, foil buys three things: a light barrier, an aroma and grease barrier, and a dead-fold surface that holds its twist. The aluminized cellulose construction delivers all three on a cellulose base. Because the pack does not need retort capability or an aseptic shelf life, the difference between 1.0 and 0.001 g/m2·day is irrelevant there, and the relevant comparison is against the film the pack used before, not against foil.

The Weight Argument: Why a Deposited Layer Beats a Lamination

The weight advantage comes from what disappears, not from what gets thinner. A foil laminate carries its barrier in a metal foil supported by polymer films: our transit paper describes a seven-layer PET/Al/PE bag at 12 μm, 7 μm and 80 μm, which is 99 μm of material before anything is sealed around the pack. Because the deposited layer replaces the aluminium and the support films with a few tens of nanometres of metal on the film itself, what ships is a coated base film rather than a lamination.

There is a second, quieter weight argument on the pack rather than on the film. A foil structure has to be made, transported as separate webs and combined; a metallised film is converted in one step and shipped as a finished reel. Because the supply chain gets shorter, logistics and handling get simpler, and the substitution is often made for reasons of sourcing rather than for the gram count alone.

One qualification, because the headline number has to be defensible. The exact factor against the foil laminate depends on the base grammage, the coating configuration and the structure being matched, and we state it on the data sheet for that construction rather than as a general claim. Because a weight claim without a construction behind it cannot be checked, ask for the comparison on the same pack: the same film area, the same product, the same shelf life target.

Where the Barrier Comes From: Coat, Plasma Barrier, or Both

The metallised layer and the barrier layer are different jobs, and the spec sheet has to name both. Aluminium blocks light and gives the surface its gloss and grease resistance, but little gas barrier. Because a high barrier figure comes from the coating system behind it, ask which coating does the work, and on which side.

Our published high-barrier system uses two coating routes, and the numbers are worth having in front of you. A 3 μm PVDC copolymer coating gives an OTR of 0.8 cm3/m2·day·atm at 23°C/0% RH and a WVTR of 1.5 g/m2·day at 38°C/90% RH. A 50 nm silicon oxide plasma barrier applied by PECVD gives an OTR of 0.3 and a WVTR of 0.5. Because the two together give an OTR of 0.5 and a WVTR of 1.0, the coating architecture is worth more to the barrier than the metallising.

Underneath the barrier sits the base film, and its condition decides the shelf life. Our tropical transit study shows an unstabilised film in a container interior above 60 °C losing an order of magnitude in oxygen permeability within thirty days, with tensile strength falling from 80 to 45 MPa after 500 hours of ultraviolet exposure. Because a metallised surface hides the yellowing oxidation produces, stabilisation has to be specified on the base film rather than judged from the finished pack.

The moisture sensitivity of a cellulose film belongs in the specification, because it moves the seal window. Because ambient humidity shifts the usable sealing window by 8 to 12 °C, a window quoted at 90 to 130 °C means nothing without the humidity it was measured at.

How to Specify an Aluminized Cellulose Film for a Twist Wrap

Seven items turn a request for a metallised film into a specification a converter can quote and a brand can audit.

Name the pack and the failure you are buying against, light and aroma transfer for a chocolate bar, or moisture and oxygen for another format, because the metallised layer and the barrier coating answer different problems.Fix the base film, regenerated cellulose by the viscose process, at 19, 22, 25, 30 or 35 gsm, and state which face seals.Fix the metallising, which side carries it, the light transmission target, and whether the finish is mirror gloss or a custom colour.Fix the barrier configuration and its test conditions, PVDC copolymer or silicon oxide plasma barrier, with OTR and WVTR quoted against the conditions they were measured at.Ask for the compostability evidence and the waste-stream position, because a nitrocellulose coating grade carries industrial composting approval while a PVDC grade needs its own waste-stream identification.Ask for the twist and seal data, the dead-fold twisting memory the format depends on, and the sealing window at the humidity the pack will meet.Ask for the food contact file per market, the declaration covering the construction, the migration testing and the applicable regulation, before artwork is locked.

Need an aluminized cellulose film specification? Send the pack, the shelf life target and the destination market, and we will come back with the base film, the coating configuration and the test conditions behind each figure. Request a quote

Food Contact, Compostability and the Claims You Can Make

The compliance frame in Europe is set by two regulations that do different work. Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 lays down the general safety requirements for materials in contact with food: they must not endanger human health or bring about an unacceptable change in composition. Regulation (EU) No 10/2011 is the one our transit paper names when it sets migration limits, because it covers plastic materials and articles in contact with food. Because a metallised cellulose construction is a coated structure, the declaration has to describe the construction and not just the base material.

Compostability needs the same discipline. Our cellulose film is biodegradable, and the nitrocellulose coating grade carries industrial composting approval with a third-party report, while a PVDC grade needs a waste-stream identification before it can be claimed at all. Because the claim is about the whole construction, ask which grade is quoted and for the report behind it, rather than accepting a film-level statement.

The end-of-life framework is moving too. Regulation (EU) 2025/40 on packaging and packaging waste tightens recyclability requirements and producer obligations, which is why the supply question has moved from the pack to the material. Because a metallised cellulose film keeps a cellulose substrate, it gives a route a multi-layer foil structure does not, and that is the argument the compostability data supports, not a barrier argument.

The company behind the material is worth stating plainly. XIADE and its sister company Shaoxing Kede operate from the largest ecological industrial park in Zhejiang, covering 116,700 square metres with a 60,000 square metre building area, and describe themselves as China's largest natural cellulose membrane makers, with ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001:2004 certification. Because barrier claims are only as good as the process behind them, the in-house diagnostics, seal scans and compostability testing belong in the data sheet, and our company page describes that capability.

Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is aluminized cellulose film?

It is a regenerated cellulose base film with an ultrathin aluminium layer deposited under vacuum. The layer gives a mirror-like gloss, light blocking, aroma and grease resistance and the dead-fold twist chocolate wraps depend on.

Is aluminized cellulose film as good as foil?

Our aluminized cellulose construction with a PVDC and silicon oxide barrier reaches an OTR of 0.5 cm3/m2·day·atm and a WVTR of 1.0 g/m2·day, against 0.001 for an aluminium-laminated bag. Where foil is bought for light blocking, aroma and twist in a chocolate or gift wrap, metallized cellulose matches the job; for retort duty, it does not replace it.

How much lighter is it than a foil laminate?

The advantage is structural: the deposited aluminium and the cellulose base replace the foil and its support films. Our mother rolls run from 19 to 35 gsm, against a 99 μm seven-layer PET/Al/PE structure in our transit work.

Is aluminized cellulose film compostable?

The cellulose base is biodegradable, and the ultra-thin aluminium layer does not hinder that, because it is deposited rather than laminated. Our coating grade for industrial composting carries a third-party report, while a PVDC grade needs its own waste-stream identification first.

Does the metallised layer affect sealing?

The seal face is normally the uncoated side, and the base film rather than the metal decides the seal. The important number is the humidity: our diagnostics condition samples at 23 °C and 50% relative humidity for 24 hours, and ambient moisture shifts the usable sealing window by 8 to 12 °C.

What do I need to specify for a chocolate twist wrap?

The base film grammage, the metallised side and light transmission target, the barrier configuration with its test conditions, the twisting memory data, the sealing window at your humidity, the compostability evidence for the grade, and the food contact file per market.

About Us

ZHEJIANG XIADE NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD. is a professional global export leader and international business window under Shaoxing Kede New Materials Co., Ltd. We rely on the excellent research and development capabilities and large-scale production base of the Kod factory, and are committed to promoting high-quality natural cellulose membrane products to the global market.