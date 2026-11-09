New Report Examines Whether COD And BOD Measurements Are Equivalent

Are COD and BOD measurements equivalent?

No, COD and BOD are not the same concept; however, they are closely related are key parameters used to assess the concentration of organic pollutants in water, although they differ in terms of measurement principles and scope.

The following provides a detailed explanation of their differences and interrelationships:

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About Us

Shanghai Boqu Instrument Co., Ltd. was established in 2007, and located in Kangqiao Town Pudong New Area Shanghai. It is the professional manufacturer of electrochemical instrumentation and electrode combine with the R&D, production and sales. The main products include pH, ORP, conductivity, ion concentration, dissolved oxygen, turbidity, alkali acid concentration and electrode etc.