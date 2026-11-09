Slocable Introduces KUIQXZ Crimp-Free Solar Connectors For Global Epcs, Installers, And Distributors

Slocable has officially launched its brand-new KUIQX Crimp-free Solar Connector. Designed for global residential, commercial and industrial (C&I) distributed projects, large-scale ground-mounted power stations, and overseas grid-connected applications, KUIQX features effortless, tool-free quick installation and a comprehensive global certification system, making it the top-tier choice for EPC contractors, project developers, and distributors alike.

Engineered to precisely match the system requirements of next-generation high-power, high-efficiency photovoltaic modules (such as BC modules), KUIQX integrates a self-developed, high-precision elastic clamping structure and special plated spring leaf design. It establishes a five-dimensional reliability system-temperature resistance, corrosion resistance, anti-loosening, low attenuation, and easy installation-effectively resolving core industry pain points in outdoor power stations, including:

Extreme Climate Challenges: Withstanding long-term high and low-temperature thermal cycles.

Severe Environment Defense: Defending against coastal high-salt-mist and high-humidity erosion.

Structural Stability: Preventing poor contact and loosening caused by long-term vibrations.

Long-Term Safety Assurance: Eliminating thermal risks from contact heating and electrochemical corrosion.

Rigorous reliability test data demonstrates that, compared to traditional crimped connectors, KUIQX exhibits minimal contact resistance fluctuations under extreme temperature variations and high-salt-mist/humidity conditions, maintaining exceptional and stable electrical conductivity. Its spring clamping force remains robust and long-lasting with zero attenuation, completely eradicating risks of loosening, overheating, and fire hazards during operation. This significantly enhances the full-lifecycle safety and power generation stability of photovoltaic power plants while effectively reducing O&M costs for EPC contractors and developers.

The rollout of the KUIQX connector further expands Slocable's high-reliability, tool-free quick-installation product portfolio, perfectly rounding out its high-end product deployment across global distributed, utility-scale, and legacy replacement markets. Moving forward, Slocable will continue to partner with global distributors and partners to deliver safer, more reliable, and cost-effective standardized connection solutions for PV plants worldwide.

About Us

Slocable was founded in 2000 in China. After more than 26 years of continuous development, Slocable has grown into one of the globally leading manufacturers of solar wiring solutions and power station.