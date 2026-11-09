Good News: From First Inquiry To Long-Term Trust LINT TOP's High-End Cable Machinery Earns Recognition From A European Customer

In October 2026, with formal confirmation from our European customer, orders for the LINT TOP Drum Twister and Tubular Stranding Machine were officially finalized - capping off a fourteen-month technical journey.

The story begins back in August 2025, when we received the customer's very first email - an inquiry for a Drum Twister. After our initial quotation, the proposal went through revision after revision, and questions were answered one by one. Between our engineers and the customer, in-depth technical discussions continued round after round.

The customer's workshop had limited space - a very real constraint on site. In response, LINT TOP's technical team repeatedly adjusted the equipment layout, so that the whole production line would fit the customer's available workshop, rather than asking the customer to make do with ours.

In early 2026, a second inquiry email arrived: the customer wanted to add a Rigid Strander. Technical discussions advanced in parallel, and the contract for this machine was signed by both parties shortly after. Considering that the customer could not commission multiple cable production lines at the same time, the order was rescheduled for later delivery - we respected the customer's production pace and arranged everything around his actual timeline.

What truly brought us together was the Wire Düsseldorf 2026. At Europe's premier wire & cable industry event, our teams sat down face to face, laying out every accumulated technical question about Drum Twister and Tubular Stranding Machine and resolving them on site. After the show, we systematically summarized the customer's questions, responded one by one, and updated the proposal. What impressed our team most was this: the customer was thoroughly satisfied with the results, and even asked for a photo together at the exhibition. At that moment, our partnership had long grown beyond a simple "buy-and-sell" relationship.

Trust then turned into action. In May 2026, the customer added the Tubular Strander to the scope once again. This time, he did not hesitate - expressing his recognition of and trust in LINT TOP's technology through the order itself. In mid-June, the draft contract was delivered; on October, the partnership was formally confirmed, and the equipment entered the manufacturing schedule.

From an inquiry for a single machine, to a cooperation spanning three machines in total; from technical exchanges over email, to a photo and a handshake at the exhibition - this order from our European customer is, at its core, recognition of the quality of LINT TOP's high-end cable machinery: when the customer's workshop was tight, we redesigned the line layout for him; when his pace slowed, we waited; when questions arose, we sat down and explained everything face to face.

Per our agreement, the customer will visit the LINT TOP factory for on-site inspection once production is completed. The two sides have also discussed follow-up cooperation, and the framework for a long-term partnership is already in place.

As a technology-driven company dedicated to high-end cable machinery manufacturing, LINT TOP firmly believes that equipment which truly stands the test of the market is never an off-the-shelf catalog product - it is an engineered solution, tailored for every production line and every workshop. Whether it is a high-performance Drum Twister, a precision Tubular Stranding Machine, or a complete customized stranding line, our engineering team keeps iterating on R&D and refining every detail - from process planning and precision manufacturing to installation, commissioning and knowledge transfer - always around the customer's real working conditions.

This vote of confidence from the customer strengthens our resolve: rooted in core technology, winning through customization, and growing alongside our global customers for the long term. We will build and deliver this Drum Twister and Tubular Stranding Machine project to the highest standards - strict on quality and on schedule - and help our customer upgrade its production capacity. We also welcome cable professionals from around the world to discuss your expansion plans with us: your next high-efficiency production line is one partnership away.

About Us

LINT TOP - Integrated "Equipment + Process + Turnkey Plant" Solution Provider for Cable Manufacturing

As a professional member of Honor Croup. LINT TOP integrates R&D, manufacturing, and global services Since 2009. we have been committed to the mission of "Technology-Driven Intelligent Manufacturing, Equipment Empowering Industry," focusing on providing complete solutions ranging from individual machines to turnkey plant projects.