North America Fabricated Metal Products Market To Hit USD 90.60 Billion By 2031, Supported By Automation, Lightweight Materials And Nearshoring, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"North America Fabricated Metal Products Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the North America Fabricated Metal Products Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, November 09, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the North America Fabricated Metal Products Market Size is expected to increase from USD 68.22 billion in 2025 to USD 71.36 billion in 2026 and reach USD 90.60 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.89% over 2026-2031. Demand is supported by manufacturing, construction and infrastructure, power and utilities, automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, and other industrial applications across the region. The market includes fabricated components produced through processes such as casting, forging, machining, welding, tubing, stamping, and additive manufacturing.

The North America Fabricated Metal Products Industry is benefiting from continued investment in manufacturing capacity and infrastructure, while companies are increasingly looking for reliable regional suppliers. The United States remains the largest market in the region, while Canada and Mexico provide additional growth opportunities through industrial projects, automotive manufacturing, aerospace activity, and nearshoring. These factors are supporting steady demand for fabricated steel, aluminum, and other alloy products.

North America Fabricated Metal Products Market Growth Drivers

Rising automation in metal fabrication

Fabricators across North America are increasing the use of automated equipment to improve production efficiency and address shortages of skilled workers. Automated welding systems, collaborative robots, computer-controlled machining equipment, laser cutting systems, and connected production technologies are becoming more common across fabrication facilities.

Automation is particularly relevant for manufacturers handling repetitive welding, cutting, machining, and forming activities. Larger fabricators have greater capacity to invest in advanced equipment, while smaller companies are increasingly looking for flexible automation solutions that can support multiple production requirements. The adoption of automation is also helping companies maintain consistent quality and production schedules for customers in automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, and infrastructure applications.

Growing demand for lightweight aluminum components

Aluminum is gaining attention across several end-user industries because of its lower weight, corrosion resistance, and suitability for applications requiring efficient thermal performance. Automotive manufacturers are increasing their focus on lightweight components as vehicle designs change and electric-vehicle production expands.

Fabricators are also serving aerospace, data-center, battery-related, and industrial applications where aluminum components can provide weight and performance advantages. The growing use of aluminum is creating opportunities for companies with capabilities in machining, welding, stamping, and other processes suited to aluminum fabrication. According to Mordor Intelligence, aluminum is expected to record faster growth than steel during the forecast period.

Nearshoring and regional manufacturing expansion

Nearshoring is supporting the development of fabricated metal production across North America. Manufacturers are increasingly considering regional suppliers to reduce transportation distances, improve supply continuity, and remain closer to their customers. Mexico is benefiting from this trend, particularly in automotive and aerospace manufacturing.

The United States continues to account for the largest portion of regional demand because of its broad manufacturing base and activity across construction, infrastructure, automotive, aerospace, defense, and energy. Canada also contributes through its automotive, aerospace, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. The movement of production within North America is creating opportunities for fabricators that can meet customer requirements for quality, delivery, and production flexibility.

Increasing demand from power, infrastructure, and industrial applications

Power and utilities, construction and infrastructure, and manufacturing remain important demand areas for fabricated metal products. Infrastructure projects require structural components, frames, enclosures, tubing, and other fabricated products, while power-related projects create demand for equipment housings, structural supports, and specialized components.

The power and utilities segment is expected to record faster growth than several other end-user industries during the forecast period. Rising investment in electricity infrastructure and energy projects is creating additional opportunities for fabricators capable of producing durable components for demanding operating conditions.

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North America Fabricated Metal Products Market Segmentation

The North America Fabricated Metal Products Market is segmented by material type, fabrication process, end-user industry, and geography.

By material type:

Steel: Steel remains widely used for structural, industrial, infrastructure, and heavy-duty applications because of its strength and broad availability.

Aluminum: Aluminum is gaining demand in automotive, aerospace, battery-related, and other applications where lower weight and corrosion resistance are important.

Other alloys: Titanium, copper, and other alloys serve applications requiring specific mechanical, thermal, or corrosion-resistant properties.

By fabrication process:

Casting: Used to produce shaped metal components for industrial equipment and other applications.

Forging: Supports components that require strength and durability.

Machining: Used extensively for precision components and products requiring controlled dimensions.

Welding and tubing: Important for construction, infrastructure, industrial equipment, and energy applications.

Others: Includes stamping and additive manufacturing, which provide additional options for high-volume production and complex components.

By end-user industry:

Manufacturing

Power and utilities

Construction and infrastructure

Oil and gas

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Other industries

Construction and infrastructure represents an important demand base, while power and utilities is expected to show stronger growth during the forecast period. Automotive manufacturers continue to require fabricated components for vehicle production, while aerospace and defense applications require precision parts made from steel, aluminum, titanium, and other materials.

By geography:

United States

Canada

Mexico

The United States leads the regional market, while Mexico is expected to experience the fastest growth among the three countries. Nearshoring, automotive manufacturing, and aerospace-related production are supporting the expansion of fabrication activity in Mexico. Canada continues to provide opportunities through manufacturing, infrastructure, aerospace, and other industrial applications.

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North America Fabricated Metal Products Market Key Players

The competitive landscape includes a mix of established metal fabricators, manufacturers, and companies serving specialized applications. Major players covered in the market include O'Neal Manufacturing Services, Mayville Engineering Company, Valmont Industries, BTD Manufacturing, Kapco Metal Stamping, Ironform Corporation, Matcor-Matsu Group, Ryerson Holding Corporation, United Steel Inc., PMF Industries, Monti Inc., Prince Manufacturing, Standard Iron & Wire Works, All Metals Fabricating, Classic Sheet Metal, Trumpf Inc., DMG Mori USA, Bystronic Inc., Lincoln Electric Holdings, Flow International, and AMADA America.

These companies compete through fabrication capabilities, production capacity, material expertise, quality standards, customer service, and the ability to meet specialized requirements. Investments in automation and precision equipment are also becoming important as customers seek shorter lead times and consistent product quality. Companies serving automotive, aerospace and defense, power and utilities, construction, and industrial customers are positioned to benefit from continued demand for specialized fabricated components.

North America Fabricated Metal Products Market Forecast

The North America Fabricated Metal Products Market is expected to maintain a positive growth trajectory through the forecast period as investment in regional manufacturing, infrastructure, energy systems, and industrial capacity continues. The combination of established manufacturing demand and new applications for fabricated components is creating opportunities across multiple material and process categories.

The North America Fabricated Metal Products Market Share is influenced by the continued strength of steel applications, faster growth in aluminum demand, and changing requirements across end-user industries. At the same time, manufacturers are responding to labor constraints and customer expectations by increasing automation and improving production capabilities.

The North America Fabricated Metal Products Market is expected to benefit from a broad industrial customer base and continued investment across manufacturing, construction and infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, and power and utilities. Automation is helping fabricators improve production efficiency, while demand for lightweight materials is creating new opportunities for aluminum and other specialized alloys.

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