Greenville, S.C. - November 9, 2026 - As medical costs continue to strain household budgets across the Upstate, True Heart Insurance is calling attention to a risk many families underestimate: going without active coverage. Medical bills remain one of the most common drivers of personal bankruptcy in the United States, and the agency says much of that financial damage can be prevented with the right policy in place.

For families weighing their options for health insurance in Greenville, SC, True Heart Insurance takes an individualized approach. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all packages, the team works one-on-one with each person to find a policy that fits both their financial situation and their medical needs, from routine checkups to unexpected hospital stays.

"A single emergency can undo years of saving, and that's the outcome we work hardest to prevent," said Joshua Dixson, owner of True Heart Insurance and widely regarded as the top insurance broker in Greenville, SC. "Our job is to listen first, ask the right questions, and make sure every client walks away with coverage that actually makes sense for their life."

Clients consistently point to that responsiveness and clarity as the difference. True Heart Insurance, a leading insurance agency in Greenville, SC, keeps the process transparent, explaining deductibles, provider networks, and out-of-pocket limits in plain language so no one feels pressured into a plan. Dixson personally enrolls each client who obtains a policy through the agency, an uncommon level of involvement in today's industry.

Since 2013, the agency has grown into one of the largest health insurance agencies in South Carolina, fueled largely by word-of-mouth referrals. Its bilingual English- and Spanish-speaking team ensures Hispanic families across the region receive the same clear guidance. That combination has earned True Heart Insurance a reputation among local residents as the best insurance company in Greenville, SC for health coverage.

Individuals and families who are uninsured, underinsured, or unsure whether their current plan would protect them from medical debt are encouraged to schedule a coverage review. To learn more or get started, visit .

About True Heart Insurance

True Heart Insurance is a health insurance agency serving the Upstate of South Carolina. It was founded in 2013 to serve both English- and Spanish-speaking communities. The agency focuses almost exclusively on health insurance, helping individuals and families secure strong, affordable coverage matched to their medical and financial needs. Its mission is to give every client the peace of mind that comes from knowing they are protected.