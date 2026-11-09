Vero Beach, FL - November 9, 2026 - When an at-fault driver's insurer offers to pay its full policy limits, many injured Floridians assume the hard part is over. Graves Thomas Injury Law Group is urging accident victims to pause before signing, because one overlooked step can threaten the uninsured or underinsured motorist (UM) benefits they may need most.

Joseph H. Graves, recognized as a top personal injury lawyer in Vero Beach, FL, understands the insurance side firsthand. Before returning to the community where he grew up in 2001, he worked for a major insurance company in West Palm Beach and later a well-known plaintiff's firm.

That background shapes how he explains subrogation, the right of a UM carrier to recover what it pays from the responsible driver. Releasing that driver can wipe out the right, and Florida law responds by requiring certified or registered mail notice to every UM insurer, which then has 30 days to approve the settlement or match the offer itself. Graves, a leading car accident attorney in Vero Beach, FL, notes that missing this notice shifts the burden onto the injured person.

A recent, still-unpublished Fourth District decision, Progressive American Insurance Company v. Heimler, shows the cost. After a first attorney released a $10,000 liability policy without UM consent, a second attorney tried mailing the money back. The court found the settlement was never rescinded, and the $500,000 UM claim survived only because the at-fault driver appeared insolvent. As the top Vero Beach, FL personal injury law firm, Graves Thomas Injury Law Group calls that outcome fortunate, not dependable.

“Insurers know these rules well, and injured people deserve a team that knows them better,” said Joseph H. Graves, Founder and CEO of Graves Thomas Injury Law Group.“Protecting a UM claim starts long before anyone signs a release.”

Graves and partner Matthew M. Thomas are both board certified in civil trial law. Anyone facing a policy limits offer can speak with Graves, a well-known catastrophic injury lawyer in Vero Beach, FL, and the firm's team by visiting .

About Graves Thomas Injury Law Group

Graves Thomas Injury Law Group was founded in 2005 by attorney Joseph H. Graves and serves clients in Vero Beach and across Florida. Graves and shareholder Matthew M. Thomas lead a team of trial attorneys who represent individuals and families in personal injury and wrongful death cases, from car, motorcycle, and truck crashes to premises liability and nursing home negligence. Its mission is to treat every client like family while pursuing the best possible outcome in each case.