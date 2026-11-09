Chicago Prenuptial Agreement Attorney Michael Ian Bender Explains How Illinois Courts Decide Whether A Prenup Was Signed Voluntarily

CHICAGO, IL - November 09, 2026 - Couples who sign prenuptial agreements in Illinois often assume that a signature alone settles the question of enforceability, but state courts examine far more before upholding such agreements. Chicago prenuptial agreement attorney Michael Ian Bender of Caesar & Bender, LLP ( ) is providing guidance on how Illinois courts evaluate whether a premarital agreement was signed voluntarily and what circumstances can render one unenforceable.

According to Chicago prenuptial agreement attorney Michael Ian Bender, the Illinois Uniform Premarital Agreement Act, codified at 750 ILCS 10/7, provides that a prenuptial agreement is unenforceable if the contesting spouse proves it was not signed voluntarily. Courts look at the circumstances surrounding execution, including when the agreement was presented, how much time each person had to review it, whether each party had a meaningful opportunity to consult independent counsel, and whether wrongful threats or pressure influenced the decision to sign. "The focus is always on what happened at the time of signing, not whether the terms later appear one-sided," Bender explains.

Chicago prenuptial agreement attorney Michael Ian Bender notes that Illinois law does not prescribe a fixed checklist for voluntariness. Instead, judges weigh factors such as how close the presentation and signing were to the wedding, the age, education, and business experience of the parties, and whether the challenging spouse had adequate time to review the agreement and request changes. The party opposing enforcement bears the burden of proof under the statute.

Timing plays a significant role in these disputes. Bender points out that Illinois does not impose a required number of days between signing and the wedding, but the record is stronger when material terms and financial schedules are exchanged early enough for separate legal review, questions, and revisions. "An agreement introduced weeks or months before the ceremony, with drafts exchanged and negotiations documented, presents very different circumstances than one first placed in front of a spouse the evening before the wedding," he says.

Bender clarifies that the Act does not require each spouse to retain a separate attorney. However, independent representation serves as strong evidence that a spouse had a meaningful opportunity to review the agreement, ask questions, and make an informed decision. A clause advising an unrepresented spouse to obtain independent counsel helps document that opportunity, though courts evaluate it alongside the surrounding circumstances rather than treating it as conclusive.

On the question of duress, Attorney Bender emphasizes that Illinois distinguishes ordinary wedding stress from legal coercion. Under Illinois contract law, duress exists when a wrongful act or threat deprives a person of the ability to make a free and voluntary decision. Feeling reluctant, stressed, or emotionally conflicted before a wedding does not, by itself, amount to duress, and Illinois appellate courts have explained that making a prenup a condition of marriage, standing alone, does not establish it. "The issue is not whether signing was difficult, but whether wrongful conduct deprived a person of the ability to make a voluntary choice," Bender observes.

Financial disclosure represents a related but separate statutory question. Bender notes that under section 7(a)(2), inadequate disclosure alone does not invalidate an agreement; the challenging spouse must also prove the agreement was unconscionable when executed and that adequate financial knowledge was lacking. Citing In re Marriage of Woodrum, he adds that fair and reasonable disclosure does not require a precise accounting but should provide a general approximation of income, assets, and liabilities.

Questions about voluntariness frequently arise years later, often during divorce proceedings. Under 750 ILCS 10/9, any applicable statute of limitations for a claim under a premarital agreement is tolled during the marriage, and equitable defenses such as laches and estoppel remain available. Bender advises that preserving text messages, draft agreements, calendar entries, and correspondence from the engagement period can help document the circumstances surrounding the signing. When a court finds an agreement was signed involuntarily under 750 ILCS 10/7(a)(1), it becomes unenforceable, and the court then applies Illinois law to property division under 750 ILCS 5/503 and maintenance under 750 ILCS 5/504.

The firm assists clients throughout Cook County with drafting, reviewing, enforcing, and challenging prenuptial agreements. For those preparing a premarital agreement or responding to a challenge during divorce, consulting a knowledgeable Chicago prenuptial agreement attorney may help clarify how Illinois law applies to their specific circumstances and protect their legal options.

About Caesar & Bender, LLP:

Caesar & Bender, LLP is a Chicago-based family law firm focused on prenuptial agreements, divorce, child custody, maintenance, and sensitive family law matters. Co-founding partners Michael Ian Bender, a former Domestic Relations Judge for the Circuit Court of Cook County, and Molly E. Caesar, a certified mediator with trial and appellate experience, represent clients throughout Cook County and the greater Chicago area. The firm's office is located at 150 N Michigan Ave., Suite 2130, Chicago, IL 60601. For consultations, call (312) 236-1500.

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