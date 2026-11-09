Middletown DWI Defense Attorney Randall F. Inniss Explains Common Defenses Against DUI/DWI Charges In New York

MIDDLETOWN, NY - November 09, 2026 - Drivers arrested for impaired driving in New York often face immediate concerns about their license, their employment, and the evidence collected against them. Middletown DWI defense attorney Randall F. Inniss of The Inniss Firm, PLLC ( ) has released a detailed guide explaining how common defenses against DUI/DWI charges are evaluated and which records can help determine whether they apply. The guide addresses how medical conditions, testing timing, field sobriety procedures, and the legality of a traffic stop can each affect the prosecution's case.

New York law uses the terms DWI and DWAI, although DUI remains a common search term. According to Middletown DWI defense attorney Randall F. Inniss, these charges can be challenged when the evidence or police procedure proves unreliable. "A charge is only as strong as the evidence and the procedures behind it," Inniss explains. "When the traffic stop, the testing, or the paperwork does not hold up, that can change the direction of the entire case."

Middletown DWI defense attorney Randall F. Inniss notes that certain medical and dental conditions can be relevant to a breath test, though they do not make a result inaccurate on their own. Gastroesophageal reflux disease, for example, may become relevant if regurgitation brings alcohol into the mouth before testing, but a diagnosis alone does not prove that a breath result is inflated. The firm compares medical records, test footage, breath test documents, and symptom timing to evaluate a condition's potential impact on evidence used to support a charge under Vehicle and Traffic Law § 1192.

Timing can also play a central role. A rising blood alcohol argument focuses on the interval between driving and testing, since alcohol can continue entering the bloodstream after driving ends, producing a later chemical test reading higher than the driver's level while operating the vehicle. Attorney Inniss points out that this issue is most relevant when a reading falls close to a legal threshold and receipts, video, witness accounts, or test times support the timeline. Under Vehicle and Traffic Law § 1194, deemed consent applies to a chemical test administered within two hours of arrest, though results from a later test can still be admitted when the driver voluntarily consents or the test is authorized by a court order or warrant.

Field sobriety testing offers another area for review. The NHTSA three-test battery - Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus, Walk-and-Turn, and One-Leg Stand - each carries standardized instructions and scoring clues, and departures from those procedures, physical limitations, or roadside conditions can affect the weight of the results. "Uneven ground, poor lighting, footwear, and prior injuries can all influence how someone performs on these tests," Inniss observes. The firm compares body camera or dash camera footage with the officer's report and the standardized procedures to identify meaningful differences.

The legality of the stop itself is often decisive. A stop for a traffic violation requires probable cause, while a stop based on suspected criminal activity requires reasonable suspicion, and People v. Ingle, 36 N.Y.2d 413 (1975), bars arbitrary or random vehicle stops. When a stop was unlawful, the defense can move to suppress the resulting evidence under Criminal Procedure Law § 710.20, including officer observations, roadside statements, field sobriety results, and the chemical test reading taken later at the station. If a suppression motion raises a factual dispute, the court can hold a pretrial hearing where the officer may be cross-examined and dash camera footage, patrol logs, and radio transmissions compared with the testimony.

Attorney Inniss emphasizes that procedural mistakes carry weight when they affect a breath result, a statement, or the legality of the stop or arrest. New York requires a driver to be observed for at least 15 minutes before an evidential breath sample is collected, and defense counsel can request calibration records, maintenance history, operator certification, checklist documentation, and supporting data for blood testing. "The instrument's internal checks do not replace a review of the supporting records," Inniss adds. "The prosecution still has to establish a proper foundation showing the device worked and the test was administered correctly."

The firm serves clients in Middletown, throughout Orange County, and across the Hudson Valley, including Rockland, Dutchess, Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam counties. Drawing on his background as a former Certified Breathalyzer Operator, Inniss reviews mechanical and procedural issues that may affect a criminal charge or, when a driver refused a chemical test, a separate DMV proceeding.

For those facing DUI/DWI charges in New York, consulting an experienced DWI defense attorney may help identify records and video that should be preserved and clarify the license-related and court-related steps ahead.

About The Inniss Firm, PLLC:

The Inniss Firm, PLLC is a Middletown, New York criminal defense practice founded by attorney Randall F. Inniss, serving drivers throughout Orange County and the Hudson Valley. The firm focuses on DUI/DWI defense, reviewing traffic stops, testing evidence, and police records to identify defenses supported by the facts. For consultations, call (845) 470-4236.

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