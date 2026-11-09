San Francisco Traffic Ticket Attorney Adam Cohen Outlines Six Ways To Resolve A California Traffic Ticket

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - November 09, 2026 - California drivers who receive a traffic citation have several ways to respond, ranging from contesting the charge at trial to paying the fine or requesting other court-approved options. San Francisco traffic ticket attorney Adam Cohen of Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation ( ) has released guidance explaining six common paths for resolving a California traffic ticket, along with the deadlines, DMV point consequences, and insurance considerations that can shape a driver's decision.

According to San Francisco traffic ticket attorney Adam Cohen, the right approach depends on the specific violation, the available evidence, the driver's record, and the procedures of the court handling the case. "Choosing the right path early can help drivers avoid missed deadlines and unnecessary consequences," says Cohen. A California citation identifies the alleged violation, the court handling the matter, and the date by which the driver must respond.

San Francisco traffic ticket attorney Adam Cohen notes that processing times vary by county and that some actions are unavailable until the citation is entered into the court's system. The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara, reports that citations are usually entered within four to eight weeks and that courtesy notices typically arrive 45 to 60 days after issuance. A courtesy notice commonly lists the amount due, the response deadline, traffic-school eligibility, and any proof-of-correction option, but drivers should not rely on receiving one before acting.

One option is to retain legal counsel. For many California infractions, an attorney can appear on the driver's behalf and handle permitted filings and hearings, evaluating options such as a court trial, trial by written declaration, traffic school, proof of correction, negotiated reductions, and payment arrangements. Cohen explains that some charges or court orders still require the driver to appear in person.

A second path is appearing in court to request a trial. To contest a citation, the driver pleads not guilty and follows the scheduling instructions for the court handling the case, which may allow requests online, by phone, by mail, or in person. "At trial, the driver can present testimony, documents, photographs, and other admissible evidence, and the citing officer is typically subpoenaed to appear," Cohen points out. He adds that an appeal does not provide a new trial, as the appellate division reviews the original record for errors rather than considering new evidence.

A third option is a trial by written declaration, which allows an eligible driver to contest an infraction in writing without attending the initial trial. Under California Vehicle Code section 40902, the driver submits bail with the declaration, while the citing officer may respond in writing. If the charge is dismissed or the driver is found not guilty, the bail is refunded, and a dissatisfied driver may request a trial de novo for a new hearing in court.

Drivers may also choose not to contest a citation by paying the amount due or entering a plea. Attorney Cohen highlights the distinction between pleas: a guilty plea admits the violation, while a no-contest plea accepts the conviction without admitting guilt. Under California Penal Code section 1016, a no-contest plea for an infraction or misdemeanor cannot be used as an admission in a civil suit based on the same act, a consideration that matters when a citation involves a collision or other incident.

Paying the citation in full, often called forfeiting bail, closes the case as a conviction and gives up the opportunity to contest the charge. Before paying, Cohen advises drivers to check traffic-school eligibility, since completing traffic school for a qualifying violation can keep the conviction confidential and prevent a violation point from being assessed. For eligible infractions that do not require a personal appearance, courts may allow payment through an installment agreement, and drivers who cannot afford the required payments may request an ability-to-pay determination for reduced amounts, extended deadlines, or community service where available.

The firm also addresses correctable violations, commonly called fix-it tickets, such as a broken taillight, expired registration, or lack of proof of insurance. Clearing these typically involves fixing the problem, obtaining the required sign-off or certificate of correction, and submitting proof with a dismissal fee. Cohen emphasizes that ignoring a citation carries serious risk, as California Vehicle Code section 40508(a) makes willfully violating a written promise to appear a misdemeanor, potentially leading to increased bail, civil assessments, collections, or a warrant.

Cohen observes that most convictions involving safe vehicle operation carry one DMV point, certain serious offenses carry two, and some carry none. Accumulating too many points can trigger negligent-operator action, including probation or license suspension, and convictions may also affect insurance premiums.

For drivers facing a citation, consulting a California traffic ticket attorney may help clarify which resolution fits the charge, the driving history, and the applicable deadline. Ticket Crushers represents drivers throughout the state, including in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara.

About Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation:

Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation is a San Francisco-based firm led by Managing Partner Adam Cohen, representing drivers facing traffic, DUI, and criminal charges throughout California. The firm handles speeding tickets, red-light violations, and other moving and nonmoving offenses, serving clients across the San Francisco Bay Area, the Sacramento area, and Southern California from its office at 350 Rhode Island St #240, San Francisco, CA 94103. For consultations, call (628) 203-1868.

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