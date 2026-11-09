UN Warns Of Worsening Conditions For Gaza Children As Winter Sets In

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- The United Nations has warned that children in the Gaza Strip face worsening hardship as winter sets in, amid a lack of safe shelter.

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, said in a post on X that forcing children in Gaza to remain in tents flooded by rainwater and floodwaters, without protection from the winter cold, was "a disgrace of our time." She highlighted the deteriorating humanitarian conditions and the continued suffering of displaced people despite the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, expressing outrage at images showing children living in tents inundated with cold floodwater that offer them none of the minimum protection needed to withstand winter conditions.

//Petra// AF