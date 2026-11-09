GUVS Launches Charity Drive Honoring Fallen Corporal Jawad Al Salaytah

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- The General Union of Voluntary Societies (GUVS) launched an initiative on Monday, distributing dates and water in memory of Lance Corporal Jawad Al Salayta, honoring his sacrifice in the line of duty and highlighting the values of solidarity and charity within Jordanian society.

GUVS President Amer Al-Khawaldeh stated that the initiative stems from the union's humanitarian and social mission to foster a culture of voluntary work and strengthen community solidarity. He emphasized that the drive reflects great pride in the sacrifices of national martyrs who gave their lives defending Jordan's security and stability.

The distribution was carried out with the participation of GUVS vice president and head of the Capital Governorate Union, Advocate Barakat Barakat, alongside union staff.

In a related context, the All Jordan Youth Commission commemorated the fallen hero, expressing condolences to his family and praying for his soul.

Members of the commission also paid a visit to Lieutenant Firas Ananzeh at the Ananzeh tribal council to honor his courageous actions in thwarting a recent terrorist plot, praising his bravery and dedication to safeguarding the kingdom and its citizens.

//Petra// AF