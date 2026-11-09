Electricity Situation Remains Particularly Difficult In Kyiv And Dnipro Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“We held a meeting of the Headquarters. The electricity situation remains particularly difficult in Kyiv and Dnipro. Restoration work is ongoing around the clock, without interruption. Additional teams of power engineers have already been assembled to provide assistance. At the same time, we are strengthening the resilience of communities by developing and launching distributed generation facilities that have already been installed. This will reduce dependence on individual large energy facilities and provide additional power sources,” Shmyhal said.

At the same time, the duration of repair work is affected by the intensity of Russian attacks.

Russian attacks trigger power outages in parts of Dnipro and Kamianske

“This autumn, the enemy shifted to a comprehensive strategy aimed at destroying Ukraine's energy system, significantly changing its tactics. Russia is making extensive use of drones equipped with turbojet engines operating in target-search mode, using mesh networks and artificial intelligence, which increases the accuracy of strikes. The primary targets have included key substations, switchgear facilities, power transmission lines, thermal power plants, hydroelectric power plants, combined heat and power plants, and oil and gas infrastructure,” Shmyhal reported.

During the meeting, officials coordinated the work of Kyiv's city contact centers, distribution system operators, and the Government Contact Center to ensure faster and more effective processing of citizens' requests and complaints.

“We are working to ensure clear and prompt coordination between central and local authorities, the State Emergency Service, energy companies, and all relevant services so that we can respond quickly to the consequences of the attacks,” Shmyhal emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, parts of Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kropyvnytskyi were left without electricity due to Russian attacks.