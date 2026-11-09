Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Russian Drone Strikes Apartment Building In Kherson, Injuring Elderly Woman


Date: 2026-11-09 07:10:34

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At approximately 20:20, Russian occupation forces attacked a multi-storey residential building in central Kherson with a drone. An 88-year-old woman was injured in the strike,” the statement said.

According to the Regional Military Administration, she sustained a blast injury, a concussion, an acute stress reaction, and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Read also: Woman killed in Russian attack in Kyiv region's Vyshhorod district

The injured woman was taken to hospital, where medical staff are currently providing the necessary treatment.

As previously reported, three men were injured when a Russian drone struck a car in the Kherson region.

MENAFN09112026000193011044ID1111937134


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search