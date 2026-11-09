Russian Drone Strikes Apartment Building In Kherson, Injuring Elderly Woman
“At approximately 20:20, Russian occupation forces attacked a multi-storey residential building in central Kherson with a drone. An 88-year-old woman was injured in the strike,” the statement said.
According to the Regional Military Administration, she sustained a blast injury, a concussion, an acute stress reaction, and carbon monoxide poisoning.Read also: Woman killed in Russian attack in Kyiv region's Vyshhorod district
The injured woman was taken to hospital, where medical staff are currently providing the necessary treatment.
As previously reported, three men were injured when a Russian drone struck a car in the Kherson region.
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