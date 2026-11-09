War Update: 148 Clashes On Front Line Since Morning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's operational update as of 22:00 on November 9, 2026, published on Facebook.

“A total of 148 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy carried out 48 airstrikes, dropping 163 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 4,608 kamikaze drones and conducted 1,967 shelling attacks on settlements and Ukrainian military positions,” the report said.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk fronts, Russian forces carried out two airstrikes, deployed three guided aerial bombs, and launched 46 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including one attack using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian forces strike shop, Nova Poshta branch in Kharkiv region's Shevchenkove, civilians injured

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna front, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions six times, advancing toward the settlements of Okhrimivka, Khrypuny, and Mala Vovcha, as well as in the areas of Starytsia and Chuhunivka.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled six attempts by Russian forces to advance toward Lyman and near the settlement of Zarichne.

On the Sloviansk front, the Defense Forces stopped two attempts by Russian troops to advance toward Pyskunivka and near the settlement of Yampil.

On the Kramatorsk front, the enemy conducted two assault operations, attacking toward Vasiutynske and near the settlement of Tykhonivka.

On the Kostiantynivka front, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled nine enemy assaults near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Mykolaipillia. One engagement is still ongoing.

The enemy launched 12 attacks on the Pokrovsk front. Russian forces attempted to advance near the settlements of Vilne, Svitle, and Molodetske, as well as toward Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 59 Russian soldiers were killed and 30 wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed: nine military vehicles; 18 pieces of specialized equipment; eight drone command posts; 33 enemy shelters; one ammunition depot.

Additionally, nine military vehicles, four artillery systems, four pieces of specialized equipment, five drone command posts, and 151 enemy shelters were damaged.

A total of 286 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

On the Oleksandrivka front, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks toward the settlement of Nove Zaporizhzhia.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces conducted one assault operation, attacking near Stepove.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

No significant changes in the situation were reported on the other fronts.

As previously reported, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a plant near St. Petersburg that produces rocket fuel for Iskander missiles.

Photo: Ukrainian Ground Forces / Facebook