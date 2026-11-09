Trump Hopes To Meet Xi And Putin At APEC Summit In China

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Reuters.

Speaking to reporters before departing Florida for Washington, Trump said he would travel to China for the APEC summit, scheduled for November 18–19 in Shenzhen, one of the country's largest technology hubs.

" One of the meetings, I think, will be with President Putin and President Xi, and that'll be interesting. We're talking a lot of things, including denuclearization, but we'll be talking a lot of things. We're trying to end the war ⁠in Iran," the U.S. President said.

In October, Trump said he was open to trilateral talks with Xi and Putin on arms control, which, according to him, should focus on denuclearization.

The Wall Street Journal subsequently reported that Putin had proposed using such a meeting to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

In a recent interview with CBS's 60 Minutes, Trump also said that, in his view, the parties were "very close to making a deal" to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

announces 'big deal' that concerns Ukraine and all of Europ

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that a possible meeting between the United States, China and Russia could include discussions on the Middle East and Ukraine. He noted that Russia had the greatest interest in such a meeting, as this format could give Moscow a significant diplomatic advantage.