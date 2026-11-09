DIU Examines New Russian Geran-5 K5-K Drone: Nearly 100 Foreign Components, Most Of Them American

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this with reference to the DIU website.

The War&Sanctions portal has published an interactive 3D model, information about the components, and details of nearly 100 foreign-made electronic components found in the new modification of Russia's Geran-5 K5-K.

According to the DIU, the enemy began using a new modification of the Geran-5 UAV to strike Ukrainian cities early this autumn. Based on its aerodynamic design and performance characteristics, it can already be classified as a small cruise missile.

DIU experts examined one of the drones used by Russian forces which, for reasons that remain unclear, landed almost intact in the middle of a field.

Like its predecessor, the Geran-5 K5-K airframe is built to a conventional aerodynamic configuration. Its straight-swept wing is mounted in a high-wing configuration, while its tail assembly has a single fin, fixed stabilizers and a rudder.

The K5-K is smaller than the standard Geran-5: it is 4 meters long, compared with 6.5 meters, and has a wingspan of 3 meters, compared with 3.2 meters. Russian forces have also worked to improve the aerodynamic characteristics of the fuselage to increase the drone's speed and operating altitude.

Its maximum flight altitude has increased from 5 to 6 kilometers, while its cruising speed has risen to more than 450 km/h. During certain manoeuvres, its maximum speed can reach 1,000 km/h. Its range (1,000 km) and warhead weight (90 kg) remain unchanged.

The sample examined by DIU experts was fitted, among other things, with a TBBC-90 thermobaric warhead.

Its avionics are identical to those of the latest versions of another jet-powered UAV, the Geran-4 Seeker. They include a flight controller, a SADRA seeker inertial navigation system with a MOX module, a localized copy of the 16-element Harxon GI-006 CRP antenna, a tracker, a mesh modem and other components.

The examined drone was also equipped with a unit of the new Susanin optical-electronic correlation system, which intelligence had previously identified in the Geran-4.

The system compares images captured by an optical sensor with a reference image stored in the memory of a microcomputer to ensure that the missile or UAV follows the designated route from its launch point to its target.

In the K5-K examined by the DIU, the Susanin system used a dual-range camera instead of optical sensors.

The Susanin unit, which directly processes the camera data and compares it with the reference image, is a Coke Pi microcomputer (a Chinese equivalent of the Raspberry Pi) housed in a plastic casing with the corresponding markings.

A similar unit, but under a different name (“Sosiska”) and serving a different purpose – detecting and tracking interceptor drones – was previously found in the Gerbera-2 UAV.

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The drone is powered by a TRD-200 turbojet engine assembled in Alabuga using Chinese components.

“Of the 93 electronic components, the largest number – 52 – come from U.S. manufacturers, while China and Switzerland account for 10 each,” the DIU said.

Russia continues to try to conceal the markings on the electronic components it uses, including digital signal processors (DSPs) made by Texas Instruments and inertial modules manufactured by Murata.

Russia's actions indicate that sanctions are working and creating difficulties for its supply chains, driving up prices and delivery times and increasing the risk of disruptions.

“This means that sustained efforts to strengthen sanctions pressure and enforce restrictions can deprive the aggressor of the capacity to continue the war,” the intelligence agency said.

As Ukrinform reported, the DIU published information on the components of Russia's Gerbera-2 UAV.

Photo: DIU