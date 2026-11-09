Jack Vowles

Professor of Political Science, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington

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I came to Victoria University of Wellington in late 2014 on a pathway through first and second degrees at Auckland, a PhD in Canada, a postdoctoral Fellowship at Otago, a year at Massey, two periods at Auckland, one as a Lecturer, one as Professor, with an intervening period at Waikato. After five years working at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom, I was very pleased to return to New Zealand. Throughout all this I served as Head of three different Departments, have been the grateful recipient of a James Cook Fellowship, and am a Fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand. I served on the Planning Committee of the Comparative Study of Electoral Systems (CSES) for ten years and led the New Zealand Election Study.

More information can be found on my personal website – – including a somewhat irregular blog page.

–present Professor of Political Science, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington

Experience