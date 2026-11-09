A New Roof Isn't Always The Answer: Arkansas Roofer Explains Repair Vs. Replacement

An aerial view of a completed asphalt shingle roof by Pegasus Roofing and Construction shows vents, skylights and a chimney, common leak points evaluated during a roof inspection.

Before and after: a full roof replacement completed by Pegasus Roofing and Construction on a Central Arkansas home.

New synthetic underlayment goes down during a Pegasus Roofing and Construction roof replacement, with shingle bundles staged along the ridge.

A completed shingle roof on a brick home in Central Arkansas by Pegasus Roofing and Construction.

Pegasus Roofing and Construction, Ward, Arkansas.

Ward, AR contractor Pegasus Roofing and Construction explains when roof damage can be repaired and what to ask before replacing a roof.

- Joseph Blankenship, Owner, Pegasus Roofing and ConstructionWARD, AR, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pegasus Roofing and Construction, a family-owned residential roofing and exterior contractor based in Ward, Arkansas, is publishing consumer guidance for Central Arkansas homeowners titled“You Might Not Need a New Roof.” The guidance explains how common, often repairable roofing problems can be presented to homeowners as reasons for a complete replacement, and outlines the questions homeowners in Ward, Cabot, Austin, Jacksonville, Little Rock and surrounding communities can ask before signing a roofing contract.The decision between roof repair and roof replacement is one of the most expensive choices a homeowner makes about a house, and it is often made under pressure after a storm, a ceiling stain or a sudden leak. A roof replacement involves removing the existing roof covering, evaluating and repairing the roof deck, and installing new underlayment, flashing, ventilation components and roofing materials. A roof repair addresses a specific failure, such as a cracked pipe boot, a section of wind-lifted shingles or a separated flashing joint, while leaving the rest of a serviceable roof in place. Both are legitimate services. The guidance focuses on helping homeowners understand which one their roof actually needs.Owner Joseph Blankenship is a second-generation roofer who began working on roofs at age 10 alongside his father. He founded Pegasus Roofing and Construction to provide roofing and exterior work across Central Arkansas. The company installs IKO asphalt shingles, metal roofing, slate, Spanish-style tile and stone-coated steel, and it provides roof inspections, roof repairs, hail and storm damage repair, insurance claim assistance, gutters, siding, window replacement, soffit and fascia repair, fencing and deck construction. According to the company, Pegasus Roofing and Construction is licensed, bonded and insured in Arkansas.“Most homeowners only think about their roof when something goes wrong, and that is exactly when they are most likely to be told they need a whole new one,” said Joseph Blankenship, owner of Pegasus Roofing and Construction.“A leak is a symptom. Before anybody talks about replacement, the homeowner deserves to know where that water is actually coming from and whether the rest of the roof still has life left in it.”Why a Roofing Problem Does Not Automatically Mean a New RoofMany common roofing complaints originate in a small part of the roof system. Leaks frequently trace back to roof penetrations and transitions rather than the open field of shingles. Rubber pipe boots around plumbing vents can crack and dry out under constant sun exposure. Flashing around chimneys, skylights, sidewalls and valleys can separate, corrode or lose its seal. High winds can lift or tear off a limited number of shingles without compromising the rest of the roof. Clogged or damaged gutters can push water back under the roof edge and damage fascia and decking, creating problems that look like roof failure but begin in the drainage system.In many of these situations, a properly performed repair can correct the source of the problem. Replacing a failed pipe boot, resealing or replacing flashing, replacing damaged shingles, correcting a gutter problem or repairing a localized section of decking can restore watertight performance when the surrounding roofing remains in serviceable condition. The Pegasus Roofing and Construction guidance emphasizes that a repair should address the true source of a problem rather than only the visible symptom, which is why diagnosing the cause of a leak is the first step in any honest recommendation.The guidance also points out that the location of a ceiling stain is not always the location of the roof problem. Water can enter at a flashing joint or a nail penetration and travel along the decking, rafters or underlayment before it appears inside the home. A contractor who recommends a full replacement based only on where a stain appears, without tracing the water path, has not yet answered the most important question.When Roof Replacement Is the Right AnswerThe guidance is not an argument against roof replacement. Some roofs are past the point where repairs make sense. Widespread granule loss across asphalt shingles, extensive cracking or curling, brittle shingles that break when handled, multiple active leaks in different areas of the roof, soft or deteriorated decking across large sections, and hail damage distributed across the entire roof surface can all indicate that a roof has reached the end of its useful life or has sustained damage too broad to repair effectively. In those cases, repeated repairs can cost a homeowner more over time than a planned replacement.“Honesty has to work in both directions,” Blankenship said.“If a repair will do the job, we tell people that. If the roof is worn out or the hail damage is everywhere, we show them the photos and explain why patching it would just mean paying for the same problem again later.”The distinction matters because the decision should be based on the condition of the entire roof system, not a single visible problem. A roof with one damaged area and years of remaining service life is a very different situation from a roof with widespread wear, even if both homeowners first noticed the same water spot on the same ceiling.How Repairable Problems Can Turn Into Replacement SalesThe guidance identifies several patterns homeowners should recognize when a roofing evaluation moves quickly toward a full replacement. The first is the absence of a real inspection, where a recommendation is made after a brief look from the driveway or the top of a ladder without examining flashing, penetrations, decking, ventilation or the attic. The second is a lack of documentation, where a homeowner is told the roof is failing but is never shown photographs of the specific damage. The third is manufactured urgency, such as pressure to sign the same day or warnings that the roof could fail in the next storm, offered without an explanation of what is failing and why it cannot be repaired.After severe weather, the pattern can also include door-to-door solicitation in storm-affected neighborhoods and assurances that an insurance company will pay for a new roof. The Arkansas Attorney General's Office has issued repeated consumer alerts about post-storm rebuilding scams. In one alert, Attorney General Tim Griffin advised Arkansans that there is no need to rush into a contracting agreement or feel pressured to sign one. His office recommends getting more than one estimate, checking references, never signing a contract that contains blanks to be completed later, never paying a contractor in full before the work is finished, and never allowing a contractor to discourage a homeowner from contacting the insurance company. The office also advises homeowners to get repair costs, scope of work, timelines and payment schedules in writing.The Pegasus Roofing and Construction guidance notes that many replacement recommendations are correct and that many roofing contractors operate honestly. Its purpose is to help homeowners distinguish between a recommendation supported by evidence and one supported mainly by urgency.What a Thorough Roof Inspection Should IncludeA thorough roof inspection evaluates the complete roof system rather than only the visible surface. According to the company, its roof inspections in Ward and Central Arkansas examine shingles or other roof coverings, flashing, roof penetrations, decking condition, ventilation performance and moisture points, and each finding is documented with photographs so homeowners can see the conditions behind every recommendation. The company inspects architectural asphalt shingles, metal roofing, stone-coated steel, Spanish-style tile and slate roofing systems.When accessible, the attic often tells a clearer story than the roof surface. Water staining on the underside of the decking, daylight showing around penetrations, damp or compressed insulation and signs of poor ventilation can help a roofer determine whether a problem is isolated or widespread. A useful inspection report explains what was found, where it was found, what is causing it and whether it can be repaired.The National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) recommends that roof systems be inspected at least twice a year, preferably in the spring and fall, with additional inspections after severe weather events such as hailstorms. NRCA also cautions homeowners against attempting roof repairs themselves unless they have the experience and equipment to do the work safely. For Central Arkansas homeowners, a fall inspection can identify damage left by spring and summer storms before winter weather arrives, while the repair-versus-replacement decision can still be made without the pressure of an emergency.Questions to Ask Before Agreeing to a New RoofThe guidance encourages homeowners to ask a short set of direct questions before approving a replacement. What specifically is wrong with the roof, and where is it located? Can the contractor show photographs of the damage? What is causing the leak, and has the water path been traced? Is the damage isolated to one area or present across the entire roof? Could a repair solve the problem, and if not, why not? What is the condition of the decking and ventilation? Is the contractor licensed in Arkansas, and will every detail of the work and payment schedule be put in writing?A contractor who can answer those questions clearly, with documentation, gives the homeowner what is needed to make an informed decision. A contractor who cannot answer them has not yet established that the roof needs to be replaced.“The best thing a homeowner can do is slow down long enough to see the evidence,” Blankenship said.“A good roofer will never be upset that you asked to see the photos or wanted a second opinion.”Verifying a Roofing Contractor in ArkansasAccording to the Arkansas Attorney General's Office, any contractor building, repairing or improving a home where the cost exceeds $2,000 must be bonded and licensed by the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board. Homeowners can verify a contractor's credentials through the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board, which operates under the Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing. Concerns about post-storm solicitation, pressure tactics or price gouging can be reported to the Arkansas Attorney General's Office at (800) 482-8982.Pegasus Roofing and Construction states that it holds Arkansas Residential Contractor License #0477641126. The company describes itself as a licensed residential contractor rather than an insurance professional, a distinction it makes clear to homeowners pursuing storm damage claims.Storm Damage, Hail and Insurance ClaimsHail can bruise asphalt shingles, loosen protective granules and damage underlayment in ways that are difficult to see from the ground, which is why storm damage should be evaluated up close. Legitimate hail and wind claims do sometimes result in a full roof replacement, and in those cases, accurate documentation matters. Pegasus Roofing and Construction assists homeowners with documenting roof damage and navigating the claims process in its role as their contractor. The company states that it is not a public adjuster and recommends that homeowners facing complex claim disputes consult a licensed public adjuster or attorney.The Arkansas Attorney General's Office advises that a storm victim's first steps should be making sure everyone is safe and then contacting the insurance agent, not signing a contract with someone who knocks on the door unannounced. A contractor can help document damage, but a contractor cannot promise what an insurance company will cover.Serving Ward, Cabot and Communities Across Central ArkansasPegasus Roofing and Construction is based in Ward, in Lonoke County, and serves homeowners throughout Central Arkansas, including Ward, Cabot, Austin, Jacksonville, Sherwood, North Little Rock and Little Rock. The company also takes on roofing and exterior projects in other parts of the state, including Jonesboro, El Dorado and Forrest City.Homes across the region are exposed to severe spring storms, hail, high winds, heavy rain and long stretches of summer heat and humidity, all of which contribute to roof wear over time. For homeowners weighing roof replacement in Central Arkansas, the company's position is that the decision should begin with an accurate diagnosis of the existing roof rather than an assumption that a new roof is needed.About Pegasus Roofing and ConstructionPegasus Roofing and Construction is a family-owned residential roofing and exterior contractor based at 43 W Timothy Rd, Ward, AR 72176. Founded by owner Joseph Blankenship, a second-generation roofer, the company serves homeowners throughout Central Arkansas with roof inspections, roof repair, roof replacement, hail and storm damage repair, insurance claim assistance, chimney flashing repair, gutter and gutter guard installation, siding, window replacement, soffit and fascia repair, skylight installation and repair, fence installation and deck building. The company installs IKO shingles, metal roofing, slate, Spanish-style tile and stone-coated steel roofing systems and states that it is licensed, bonded and insured in Arkansas under Arkansas Residential Contractor License #0477641126. For more information, call (501) 259-6023 or visit .

Joseph Blankenship

Pegasus Roofing and Construction

+1 501-259-6023

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A New Roof Isn't Always The Answer: Arkansas Roofer Explains Repair vs. Replacement News Provided By Quick Strike Media November 09, 2026, 23:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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