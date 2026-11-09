Sharps Medical Waste Services Named A 2026 Houston Chronicle's Top Work Place

Sharps Medical Waste Service's team accepting Top Work Places award from the Houston Chronicle.

Houston-based medical waste management company recognized in the Houston Chronicle's Top Work Places Small Business category

- Daniel Durski, Chief Financial Officer of Sharps Medical Waste ServicesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sharps Medical Waste Services (MWS) has been named a 2026 Houston Chronicle's Top Work Place in the Small Business category, recognizing the company's workplace culture and the employees who contribute to its success.For more than 30 years, Sharps MWS has supported healthcare organizations through regulated medical waste collection, transportation, treatment, disposal, and compliance services. Today, its employees work across transportation, operations, customer service, sales, and corporate functions to support healthcare facilities nationwide.The recognition reflects a workplace where employees have opportunities to contribute to a meaningful mission while developing their careers.Daniel Durski, Chief Financial Officer of Sharps Medical Waste Services, highlighted the company's mission and the opportunities available to employees."We are of a size that we are big enough where people can grow with us and have a career path, but we're also small enough where folks and individual contributors can make a real impact on the company," said Durski.Durski also emphasized the importance of listening to employees and responding to their feedback."When you ask your employees to fill out surveys, and they provide the feedback, and they take the time to provide that feedback, you have to act. You have to show them, hey, we hear you."The company's continued development has created opportunities for employees to expand their responsibilities and contribute to its future. Sharps completed five acquisitions within the last 3 years, reflecting a period of organizational growth and expansion.Alongside that growth, the company has focused on employee training and professional development."We have put forth a lot of time, effort, and energy to train and build up our folks, and it really resonates with employees," Durski said.The Houston Chronicle recognition provides an opportunity to acknowledge the employees whose contributions support the company's mission of protecting healthcare workers and communities from potentially hazardous medical waste.Sharps MWS offers career opportunities across transportation, operations, customer service, sales, and corporate functions. Employees contribute to an essential healthcare support service while working within an organization that values professional development and individual contributions. Individuals interested in learning more about Sharps and exploring available positions can visit:---About Sharps Medical Waste ServicesSharps Medical Waste Services (MWS) is a leading, U.S.-based partner for regulated medical waste management and compliance solutions, helping healthcare organizations safely manage, transport, treat, and dispose of regulated medical waste in compliance with federal, state, and local regulations. Through a commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer partnership, Sharps MWS helps protect healthcare workers, patients, communities, and the environment while supporting the essential work of healthcare providers nationwide. For more information, please visit .

Ashley Tasher

Sharps Medical Waste Services

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What Makes Sharps a Top Workplace? | Houston Chronicle Top Work Places 2026

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Sharps Medical Waste Services Named a 2026 Houston Chronicle's Top Work Place News Provided By Sharps Medical Waste Services November 09, 2026, 23:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Waste Management



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