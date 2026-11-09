AVAX Leads Broad Crypto Gains After NYSE Tokenization Deal

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Avalanche 's AVAX surged on Monday after the New York Stock Exchange announced it has selected Avalanche as the core blockchain ledger for an upcoming tokenized-stocks trading platform. The move ties AVAX 's network directly to the mechanics of clearing and settlement for digital equities-an application that, if it advances, could strengthen Avalanche's position in permissioned finance use cases.

Following the announcement, AVAX rose as much as 10% during the session, later trading around $8.86 and up more than 8% on the day, according to CoinGecko data as of 03:22 p.m. UTC. DeFiLlama data shows Avalanche's total value locked (TVL) stood at about $633 million, up roughly 4% over the past 24 hours.

The NYSE says it will use Avalanche's blockchain to record and help settle trades for its planned tokenized equities platform. NYSE leadership emphasized speed, reliability, controlled participation, predictable costs, and a strong developer ecosystem as key factors in the selection. Ava Labs says the NYSE project began discussions nearly a year ago, and development has progressed quickly toward implementation. The NYSE effort adds to a broader push by major market infrastructure players to bring tokenized securities into regulated workflows.

Key takeawaysNYSE's tokenized-stock platform picks Avalanche as its ledger

In a statement, Ava Labs said the NYSE will use Avalanche as the blockchain layer for the ledger that records and supports clearing and settlement for the exchange's upcoming digital trading platform. The platform is intended to enable investors to buy and sell tokenized versions of stocks that may reside across different blockchain networks, while Avalanche would serve as the system to track and complete transactions.

Dennis Lee, head of digital issuance at the NYSE, framed the choice around operational requirements for a regulated market: blockchain infrastructure needs to be“fast and reliable,” allow the exchange to control who can participate, keep costs predictable, and benefit from a sizable community of developers building on the network. Lee said the NYSE is using blockchain technology to expand what it offers in equities and is matching the right technology to the needs of each component of the system.

The NYSE first disclosed plans for the platform in January. Later, Ava Labs said in September that the exchange had spent about a year testing Avalanche, with Monday's announcement confirming that Avalanche would be selected as the core ledger.

Why the announcement matters for investors and network usage

For AVAX investors, the immediate catalyst was price momentum, but the longer-term significance is the potential for Avalanche to move from supporting open DeFi activity to serving as infrastructure in an institutional tokenized-securities workflow. Tokenized equities require dependable data handling for trade recording and settlement-areas where blockchain selection is often tied to compliance, operational controls, and performance benchmarks.

From an ecosystem perspective, a NYSE-backed ledger role could translate into more institutional-grade integrations, even if those integrations remain permissioned and do not necessarily resemble the public, retail-facing DeFi model. What remains uncertain is the scope of the platform's rollout, the final technical architecture beyond“recording and settling trades,” and how regulators view the operational model as the project approaches launch.

Regulatory timing is especially important. The Wall Street Journal reported that the platform could launch before the end of 2026 if it receives regulatory approval.

Wall Street's tokenization push accelerates across multiple networks

The NYSE decision arrives amid broader momentum among major market participants experimenting with blockchain-based securities trading and settlement. Several efforts have highlighted that tokenization is moving beyond pilots into services aimed at institutional adoption.

Earlier in the year, Nasdaq announced plans to invest $100 million in Payward, the parent company of Kraken, to support a tokenized stocks initiative expected to launch in the second quarter of 2027. Separately, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) launched a tokenization service in October designed to allow financial firms to convert traditional securities into digital tokens. DTCC's chief executive Frank La Salla said at the time that the service extends the resilience, governance, and operational standards of DTC into digital markets to support responsible institutional adoption at scale.

In parallel, there have been multiple blockchain-specific developments tied to Avalanche. In July, Japanese fintech company Progmat said it moved more than 452 billion yen worth of digital securities onto a dedicated Avalanche blockchain. In September, Aave Labs announced plans for a tokenized asset credit market on Avalanche involving borrowing Tether's USAT stablecoin, using tokenized assets as collateral.

Taken together, the NYSE's choice suggests institutional tokenized equities are increasingly selecting blockchains with reputations for throughput and reliability, along with developer communities that can support real-world deployment. However, the ecosystem impact on public networks may differ widely depending on whether institutional trading activity results in tokenized assets being bridged or represented in ways that directly increase on-chain demand for AVAX.

What to watch next

Investors should watch for regulatory progress and any technical clarifications on how the NYSE's tokenized-stocks platform will operate in practice-particularly around settlement timelines, participation rules, and whether the infrastructure requirements translate into measurable on-chain usage for Avalanche. Until then, Monday's announcement remains a strong signal of institutional interest, but execution will determine how durable the impact on AVAX and the wider ecosystem becomes.

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